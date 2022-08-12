Midway ISD sees changes, growth heading into the school year

When River Valley Intermediate School was built in 2009, Angela Wilson was part of the first class of teachers to work in the building. After 13 years shuffling around the district teaching an array of subjects, Wilson is back under the same roof to teach at the transformed middle school in another brand new classroom, which she said feels right.

“You know you just get that peace that comes over you? And you’re like, ‘I’m home,’” Wilson said.

Wilson is one of about 180 Midway Independent School District teachers at schools new to them for the upcoming year, including about 50 first-year teachers, after the district has wrapped up bond-funded additions, scrapped intermediate schools and carried out the resulting reshuffling of attendance zones.

Since voters approved the bond, the district built a new Park Hill Elementary School on Ritchie Road and added a new career and technical education wing to its high school. Its two former intermediate schools have received major renovations, turning Woodgate Intermediate into the new Chapel Park Elementary School, and turning River Valley Intermediate into River Valley Middle School. The seven elementary schools districtwide are now serving kindergarten through fifth grade, absorbing fifth graders from the intermediate schools. The two middle schools are now serving sixth through eighth grades, absorbing sixth graders from intermediate schools.

District spokesperson Traci Marlin said the journey to where the district is now was not simple, but the result has brought positive feedback from parents, staff and students.

“Everything was very strategic, purposeful, not always easy. But the idea wasn’t to try to make it easy. The idea was trying to make it as good as it could possibly be,” Marlin said.

Quick growth in the district and a projection for more in the coming decade were driving forces behind the additions.

Wilson said her transition from her most recent campus, Woodgate Intermediate, to River Valley Middle has been simple and she is excited to keep teaching science. She will teach both eighth and seventh graders, including some familiar faces who she also taught while at Woodgate.

“Once we came over here and did the meet and greet with (Principal Paul) Offill, I knew I was in the right spot,” Wilson said.

Mandy Johnson, principal at newly built Park Hill, said the district’s human resources department has been working to ensure balanced staffing of new and veteran teachers at each of the campuses, which is reflected in the mix of teachers at her school.

“There’s a mixture of seasoned teachers and also brand new teachers to the district and to the field of teaching, and I think it’s like that probably on every campus,” Johnson said.

Veteran teachers had the opportunity to voice their opinion on switching schools, adding another layer of strategy when deciding on staffing. Wilson, a 28-year teaching veteran, said she was ready to go wherever the district needed her.

“I feel like we’re super well balanced,” Wilson said. “We have veterans and then we have young people that just have so much energy and they just revitalize everybody.”

Extra teachers and staff require extra professional development and training sessions. Marlin said teachers have been training to use classroom technology appropriately, how to set up their rooms to facilitate learning and standard campus procedures, among many other things over the past week. The first day of classes for the new school year will arrive Thursday.

“We’ve had tremendously more new hires than we’ve ever had before, so that has been its own extra challenge,” Marlin said.

Marlin said the district also has 120 mentor teachers, including Wilson, to guide new teachers when they need help. First-year teachers receive two years of mentorship, and teachers new to Midway have one year.

“We’ve had the mentor program for many years,” Marlin said. “It is crucial and key during this time of that major transition of all the new people and all the movement.”

Marlin and Johnson said PTA volunteers have been another crucial piece in facilitating the change.

“I’ve been really touched about the PTAs and how they’ve embraced our new campuses,” Marlin said. “They’ve kind of just taken us under their wing.”

With campuses closures then limits on gatherings, parents were not able to be as involved in the district as usual during earlier stages of the pandemic. Johnson said PTA members have been hard at work all summer, networking and helping out as needed to make coming back to an open campus easier for everyone.

“On the first day I have some of the PTA volunteers that will be helping us open car doors and helping us with procedures to make parents feel good too,” Johnson said. “They see other adults and adults that they know, even, out in the community to help and take part and they haven’t been able to do that in a while.”

Coming back to an open campus also requires new safety measures, and Marlin said many features were included in the new facilities to help teachers conduct class safely and efficiently.

Every classroom door at Park Hill has a lock that allows a teacher, even from the the back of the room, to see if the door is locked or unlocked.

Wilson has the same type of lock on her new door at River Valley and said it makes her feel safe.

There are many other features intentionally included at Park Hill to make learning functional, exciting and engaging.

Classrooms are fitted with rounded desks on wheels that can be moved around the room into many configurations, allowing for more movement and collaboration.

“You’re not going to see desks that look like a square desk facing forward with an attached chair,” Marlin said.

She said there is research to show that including different types of furniture and the natural lighting featured in Park Hill’s design facilitates better engagement. Wilson, who has not had a window in her classroom in some previous years, said she can tell natural light makes a difference for her students.

“Until you’re a teacher, you don’t realize how much a window can affect the mood in the room,” Wilson said.

Classrooms even have wiggle chairs to accommodate students who need to move while they work.

Marlin said Midway’s two new elementary campuses have the library at the heart of the school. Park Hill’s library features moveable furniture and shelves, ceiling-high windows that look out onto the school’s outdoor amphitheater and a mural displaying agricultural elements based on the history of Hewitt.

“We can move it (the furniture) around for different kinds of lessons, plays, acting, parent events, everything,” Marlin said.

The district’s designs for school renovations place emphasis on open, collaborative spaces with lots of moveable elements. River Valley and Midway High School’s new Career and Technical Education wing each also have open seating areas with eclectic and comfortable furniture.

Wilson said the common areas remind her of a junior college, which she thinks students will be excited for.

A lot of the elements included were added to accommodate teachers’ needs. Park Hill’s gym has numbered rows of dots across the floor, which Marlin said was a request from a teacher. The hallways also have strategically placed tiles of offset color that show students where to line up each time.

More features at the brand new elementary school include:

Bullet-resistant glass that faces the outside of the school

Three conference rooms, teaching workspaces and teachers' lounges

Plans to integrate accessible playground elements with the existing playgrounds

A cafeteria with a catering kitchen and booth seating.

All of the changes were made possible by a $148 million bond package voters approved in 2019. The package covered Park Hill's construction, the high school's new career and technical education wing, conversions of the two former intermediate schools, renovations of Midway Middle School, renovations of the district's technology center, and replacement of roofs for five buildings and air-conditioning systems for three campuses.