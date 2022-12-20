Midway ISD superintendent pick drops out

Midway Independent School District will continue its superintendent search after its lone finalist formally withdrew his candidacy Thursday evening.

Joseph Coburn, who works as chief of operations at Fort Worth Independent School District, withdrew his candidacy "due to personal reasons," according to a district press release. It does not offer further detail.

The board of trustees interviewed five applicants before naming Coburn the lone finalist Dec. 8, triggering a 21-day wait period before he could sign a contract with the district. The wait period would have expired in January, when current Midway Superintendent George Kazanas is set to retire. Kazanas announced his retirement in September.

“Our Board is disappointed that we are unable to move forward on this path toward our new superintendent, but we remain committed to determining the right candidate for Midway ISD’s future,” board President Pete Rusek said in the press release.

District spokesperson Traci Marlin said the board plans to decide how to move forward in a Jan. 3 special meeting originally planned to finalize Coburn's contract.

The district has not announced the names of any other applicants for the position.