Midway ISD superintendent to retire in January

Midway Independent School District Superintendent George Kazanas will retire from the role in January, after a decade with the district and more than three decades as a professional educator.

Kazanas announced his retirement at a school board meeting Tuesday night, and the district followed up with a press release on the decision.

He is Midway's eighth superintendent, and student enrollment in the district, the second largest in McLennan County, has grown more than 20% during his tenure, to 8,739 students, according to the press release.

Kazanas taught at West High School from 1991 to 1994, then rose from assistant principal to superintendent in China Spring ISD between 1994 and 2009. He led Wichita Falls ISD between 2009 and 2012, when he took the top spot at Midway.

He has overseen two bond issues at Midway. In 2013, Midway voters approved a $34.5 million measure that added athletics facilities, performing arts space at the high school and new tablet computers. In 2019, voters approved a $148 million measure that added a new elementary school and major renovations at several other schools, aimed at preparing the district for another decade of quick growth.

The press release Tuesday night does not lay out the district's timeline for naming Kazanas' replacement or say whether he plans to seek another job.