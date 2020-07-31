Midway ISD to start classes in August, require all teachers to report to campuses

The Midway Independent School District will delay the start of school by a week to allow more time for staff training on virtual instruction, pushing back the first day of school to Aug. 24.

All students, whether they have chosen in-person or remote instruction, will resume Midway ISD classes Aug. 24, after the board of trustees unanimously voted Friday morning to adopt the revised school calendar. The school year will end May 27, and all holiday breaks remain the same.

Additionally, all Midway ISD teachers will have to report to their campuses every day, even if they are teaching virtually, Superintendent George Kazanas said.

McLennan County health officials have pushed for districts to postpone reopening their school facilities to students and teachers until after Labor Day because of a surge in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the county. Waco-McLennan County Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner issued an order July 21 that would have required schools to delay in-person instruction and other on-campus activities until Sept. 8, but Verner rescinded the order after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion letter stating health authorities do not have the power to issue “blanket closure” of schools.