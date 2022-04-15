Midway ISD will fund sidewalks near new Park Hill Elementary

Midway Independent School District has agreed to fill in a sidewalk gap that lies between its new elementary school on Ritchie Road and the fast-growing neighborhoods around it.

Parents in the attendance zone for Park Hill Elementary School have complained in recent months that there is no pedestrian-friendly route for their children to take between Warren Street and the school at 700 Ritchie Road.

Midway has already built a sidewalk in front of the school itself, but the sidewalk ends at the property line on both sides.

Midway ISD trustees agreed March 22 to a change order to the school project to extend the sidewalks to Warren Street on one end and Park Place Drive on the other. The change order, expected to add about $140,000 to the school’s cost of $37.5 million, will add about 1,700 linear feet of sidewalk, 10 feet wide.

“It’s a necessity,” Midway Director of Transportation Buddy Freeman said at the March 22 meeting. “We’re already getting complaints at the bus barn: ‘Our kids don’t have a place to walk to school so you’re going to have to pick them up on a bus.’

“It will pay for itself. It’s just not one of those things where you’ll see the money come back.”

Responding to a question by Trustee Colin Witt, Freeman said the district will probably have to station an off-site crossing guard somewhere near Warren Street and Ritchie Road, allowing children to cross Ritchie Road to the vast new Park Meadows subdivision.

The city of Waco has built about a mile of sidewalks on both sides of Ritchie Road north of Warren Street, serving Park Meadows and other developments. But the stretch of Ritchie Road between Warren Street and Park Hill Elementary has not yet been developed and no sidewalks have been installed.

The side where Midway is building sidewalks is in the city of Hewitt, which does not have a sidewalk requirement for developments and typically does not build sidewalks. Officials in Hewitt and other jurisdictions had discussed getting a grant for the sidewalk but doubted that it could be done in time for the beginning of school in August.

Midway spokesperson Traci Marlin said the change order was the most efficient way to get the sidewalk built.

“This is the way we could facilitate it happening in time for school to start,” she said.

Marlin said construction for the new school is on track, with most of the exterior masonry done and crews moving on to interior finishes such as tile work.

The district's seventh elementary school is built for about 750 students in prekindergarten through fifth grade.

