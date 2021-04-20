Midway Middle School commending student who reported classmate's airsoft pistol

Midway Middle School officials notified parents Monday that a student had brought an airsoft pistol to school.

In a “Letter to Parents,” Principal Herb Cox wrote that a student reported a classmate had showed him a gun that was being kept in his backpack. School officials were able to locate the student before class and found the airsoft pistol, a type of air- or spring-powered toy gun that shoots nonmetallic projectiles at relatively low velocity and often looks like a real gun.

Cox said the student who reported the incident had no way of knowing whether the gun was real and that the school commends him for “doing the right thing to report it immediately and keep the school safe.”

Midway spokesperson Traci Marlin said that regardless of whether the weapon was real, there are consequences for bringing one to school.

“Even toy guns or replica weapons of any sort are all not allowed on campus," Marlin said. "There are variant degrees of how serious consequences might be or they might look but even replica weapons are not allowed.”

Marlin said the police are in charge of handling any situation that involves the safety and security of the school, and administrators then focus their attention on dealing with students and staff on campus.