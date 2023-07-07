Midway Independent School District’s most recent and final major project of its 2019 bond package, Midway Middle School’s renovation, is in its final days as construction crews work to open the school in full for the start of the school year Aug. 15.

The building, which has served as a middle school for 20 years, opened as a high school in 1976 and graduated its last high school class in 2003. Major overhauls of classrooms, science labs, the band hall and cafeteria, and cosmetic upgrades including the removal of lockers to create more space and enhanced lighting, give the old school a new feel.

The project, worth some $19 million, rounds out the last slated venture of the district’s $148 million bond package voters approved in 2019. Mazanec Construction, the company behind the renovations, also completed the 88,000-square-foot addition at River Valley Middle School, 58,000-square-foot career and technical education wing at Midway High School and the renovation of an existing building to create the Midway Data Center as part of the package, each on time and under budget using local subcontractors. Other major bond-funded projects included the conversion of Woodgate Intermediate School into Chapel Park Elementary School, and the construction of the new Park Hill Elementary School.

District spokesperson Traci Marlin said Midway will use remaining bond funds to build playgrounds at six elementary schools, comparable to the playgrounds at the new schools. Superintendent Chris Allen said some $3.5 million will be left over after the playgrounds are constructed. The six playgrounds are expected to cost around $2 million.

The Midway Middle project is different than other occupied construction projects the district embarked on during the bond package. As Woodgate Intermediate School transitioned into Chapel Park Elementary School, the facility only held sixth grade while its feeder schools retained fifth grades, halving the student population for a year. River Valley Middle School was another in-use conversion, adding on to the former intermediate school to make room for seventh and eighth graders.

“River Valley was occupied but almost all the construction was add-on. … It was like, at the end, tear down the wall to make it connect almost,” Marlin said.

At Midway Middle, the school retained its 1,100 students while only occupying half the school at a time, creating a logistical jungle throughout the past school year. The school used several portable buildings throughout the process, and almost all of its free spaces were repurposed as classrooms to accommodate the construction.

Kayla Stanford, who taught resource and English for the past few years at the middle school, was a high school student at the facility from 2001 to 2003. She was a junior during the transition to the current Midway High School.

Stanford said before current renovations, minus some wood paneling, many features including the cafeteria and band hall were the same as she remembered as a student.

Stanford’s class never got put in a portable, and though the buildings were decently sized she said the echo of the hallways was slightly distracting while assisting other teachers during benchmark testing. She recalls being on door duty during passing periods, checking that only students and faculty were making their way into the main building from the portables, and days when thunderstorms threatened to prevent students from making their way between buildings.

“So it was definitely not an ideal situation, but I mean, the teachers that were there, they had the best outlook on it of they knew it was a short amount of time and they were thankful that they were in the portables and did not have to move at Thanksgiving,” she said.

The entire project was phased over 17 months, with phase one starting with the administration and life skills wings in June 2022.

“It just made sense to do that because, I mean, they have to have the brains of the campus here,” Mazanec general contractor Aaron Mynar said of the finished administration wing.

Mynar said the crew worked around the clock last summer, including many Saturdays, to finish the 24,000-square-foot first phase in about three months before the start of the school year.

“We definitely tested the limits of what could be done in three months,” Mazanec project manager Jon Kazanas said.

The front entrance facing Hewitt Drive adjacent to the administration office is all new, as Mazanec gutted every wall, ceiling and floor. Principal Jay Fischer said he is excited about the front facade of the school having a more open look with more parking and no berm to hide behind.

The new space allows all administrative and counseling staff to collaborate, as their offices before were not confined to one space, he said. The entryway, sectioned off from administration offices through a secure vestibule guarded by keycard access, also provides added security, Fischer said.

“There was nothing to stop parents from storming into an AP’s office, and so like now you have to have a badge to get in to our assistant principals and our counselors,” he said. “Before, parents would just walk in and they were kind of just in the office area.”

The construction crew moved into classrooms and labs at the north side of the school to start phase two, and teachers and students moved into the completed administration wing to start out the school year.

“The staff were real troupers because every single space was used as a classroom, including offices and conference rooms, and even those collab spaces,” Marlin said.

Stanford had to move classrooms twice to accommodate shifting phases: the first time in May and again over Thanksgiving break. During her second move she was not placed in a classroom, but in a conference room neighboring Principal Fischer’s office. She buddied up with her co-teacher to make the room’s limited storage space work, and said the conference table setup actually contributed to her family-like classroom atmosphere.

Even the oldest parts of the building that were erected in 1976 were updated with modern features, including collaborative spaces and locks on each door with color-coded indicators of whether they are locked that can be seen from any point in the classroom.

The flexible spaces feature moveable partitions, which were a recommendation of teaching committees that worked on educational practices at all the new and renovated facilities. They allow teachers to host larger groups, different kinds of activities, a change of scenery and a less traditional classroom, Marlin said.

“We also wanted, even in an older facility, to have those same opportunities and have equity between our middle schools to both have the same access to spaces,” she said.

The construction crew moved into phase three, encompassing two more classroom wings at the south end of the school, science labs, the fine arts wing and cafeteria, around Thanksgiving break last year.

Classrooms in phase three were also completely gutted, and new prep rooms were added to adjoin science labs where teachers can store chemicals and prepare materials for class, Fischer said.

The band hall got a major facelift, removing the large circular wall that took up square footage, adding a teacher’s office, imbedding high-quality soundproof practice rooms and installing an audio-visual rack. Stanford said prior to the renovations the room was just as she remembered it as a former band student.

“I covered a class this past year when the teacher was out … and I was like this has not changed at all,” she said. “Even the lockers, like, I can tell you exactly which locker was mine.”

Both the cafeteria and the courtyard at the southeast corner of the school were renovated to have fewer levels. Kazanas said before, the performing arts center did not have great Americans with Disabilities Act-friendly access, but by creating a switch-back ramp in the courtyard people who need it are able to access the building the same as everyone else.

Stanford said until the recent construction, the cafeteria — now with higher ceilings, better lighting and less split levels — also looked the exact same. The space got a second serving area and sound panels as well, and its stage got new lighting, curtains and a projector.