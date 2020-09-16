Midway picks Ritchie Road site in Hewitt for new, largest elementary school

The Park Meadows subdivision is the biggest housing development in the Hewitt area, Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Chris Evila said. The developers plan to build about 700 homes there, with the potential for more, and other subdivisions along the Ritchie Road corridor are in the works that could result in almost 2,000 new homes in the area.

"It's a rapidly growing area. There's been a lot of new subdivisions that have gone into that Ritchie Road corridor the last several years," he said. "I see why Midway is building a new elementary school out there."

Evila said the MPO identified the Ritche Road corridor in Hewitt and Woodway as "one of the fastest growing areas" for development more than 25 years ago, consistently seeing the need to update transportation infrastructure there to keep up with the expansion.

"This is consistent with what we've been anticipating," he said.

But like with almost anything during the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear how COVID-19 will affect the housing market long-term, Evila said. The area's growth could stagnate or explode, depending on the market conditions.

"We don't know what COVID is going to do to the long-term housing market," he said. "The housing market right now is still fairly hot, but will that change? That's the big questions a lot of folks are asking right now."

