Midway senior chosen for space science internship

Midway High School student Aaron Powers has been selected for the highly regarded Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship to be held at the University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research.

This nationally competitive program sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium selects motivated students who are interested in increasing their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math through earth and space exploration.

As a rising senior accepted into the SEES internship program, Powers will have the opportunity to conduct hands-on activities and field investigations, attend presentations by NASA scientists and engineers, network with other students, and conduct research while being mentored by NASA subject matter experts all before his senior year of high school.

Almost 1,100 applications were received this year for both on-site and virtual internship positions, and the top 25% chosen for virtual internships will work remotely with their project scientist during their internship.

Powers, along with other chosen applicants, will collaborate with scientists and engineers to conduct authentic research from data received from NASA’s earth-observing satellites as well as have the opportunity to design Mars habitats, work with lunar exploration and analyze images from the International Space Station.