Midway High School senior Shiroz Kazani went beyond her parents’ instructions to work hard in school.

She embodied the Rotary Club’s motto of “Service Above Self” and was honored as the winner at the Rotary Club of Waco’s 43rd annual Youth Citizenship Awards luncheon Tuesday.

Shiroz, the daughter of Pakistani immigrants Amin and Nusrat Kazani of Woodway, received the top award, which includes a $4,000 scholarship.

"My parents always told me growing up, ‘Work hard, get a scholarship, go to college,’” Shiroz said after the ceremony at the Baylor Club.

Nusrat Kazani said she and her husband are “very happy” for Shiroz.

The Rotary Club of Waco recognized 22 students, each nominated by their respective high schools, for the Youth Citizenship Award. All awardees received a plaque. Four other finalists received a $2,000 award.

Those runners-up were Rachel Williams of Axtell High, Allison Schneider of Bosqueville High, Braylee Beckham of China Spring High and Thomas “Trey” Kalka III of Mart High.

The Rotary Club’s Youth Services Fund, which receives contributions from Rotary members, provided funds for the scholarship and covered costs of the luncheon. The Tribune-Herald provided the plaques for each student.

Shiroz said her parents modeled their admonition to “work hard” for her in their study to pass the naturalization test and become U.S. citizens.

“I remember when I was very young helping my father study for his U.S. citizenship exam,” she said. “I read him the questions and made sure he got the right answer.”

Shiroz’s leadership and initiative to start organizations set her apart from the other nominees, award committee chairperson Deborah Whitley said.

She was a founding member of Midway's Student Diversity Council and an active volunteer and organizer for two medical charities. She plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to earn a bachelor of science in nursing and work as a nurse.

“The summer after my junior year, I got to shadow a surgical team at Hillcrest one morning," Shiroz said. "I saw the nurses help the doctors and reassure the patients.”

The summer after her junior year, Shiroz participated with a number of other high school students in the Careers and Healthcare and Medicine Program, a five-day summer camp for students interested in such careers.

“When the patients woke up and I saw the nurse there to reassure them that they were okay and tell them where they were, that validated my decision to work in the medical field and to be a nurse,” she said.

Shiroz organized a fundraiser for the American Childhood Cancer Organization, which raised more than $1,000.

“I got the students at my high school to wear pajamas the day of the fundraiser because kids who go for cancer treatments wear pajamas to the hospital,” Shiroz said.

She sold bracelets, headbands and temporary tattoos to her schoolmates to raise the money. In her application essay for the award, Shiroz wrote that money she raised would help to pay for hospital equipment for patients and childhood cancer research across the U.S.

In her most recent semester, Shiroz became a committee member with the Alzheimer’s Association and walked to businesses in downtown Waco with her director to seek donations.

Each nominee submitted an application, along with recommendation letters, to the committee.

“Each member of the awards committee reviewed all the nomination materials for each student and ranked their top 10,” RoseMary Mayes Rafuse said.

The top 10 distinguished themselves through their hours of service, Whitley said.

After each committee member ranked their top 10 off the applications, Whitley computed the top five. Committee members interviewed the five finalists face to face, she said, and then did a final ranking to decide the winner.