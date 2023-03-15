Nearly 600 Midway High School seniors were deployed Wednesday morning to 19 sites in the Greater Waco area to take part in the district’s first senior community service day.

College and career advisor Nicole Miles organized the event and said it supplements the day for seniors while ninth through 11th graders take the STAAR benchmark exam. Miles said the seniors engage in some kind of activity on the free day every year, but this time they wanted to provide something productive and meaningful for the community that teaches students to be good citizens.

Miles said the idea for the day of service started with advertising the event on social media and asking community members if they could use a couple extra hands. After getting feedback and compiling a list of sites needing help, students were able to choose where they wanted to serve, she said.

Putting the event on for the first time was a little nerve-wracking, but the sun was shining and the students showed up in full force Wednesday morning, Miles said. She said she hopes to make the effort a tradition going forward.

Many sites asked students to assist in grounds maintenance and gardening projects, including the Academy for Creative Learning, Talitha Koum Institute, Waco Family Medicine and many of Midway’s elementary schools.

Students organized items at the Hidden Treasures by Caritas thrift store, cleaned and oiled pews at First Presbyterian Church of Waco and helped the Hewitt Public Library set up for an event.

Miles said an unexpected need she came across was at The Blake at Waco, a senior living and memory care facility, where residents asked for help with technology. Students helped residents learn to use an iPhone, order groceries online and save documents on their computer.

About 130 students stuck around at the high school to do some gardening and maintenance at the Panther Park trail. Each other site had about 20 helpers.

Nevaeh Gonzales was joined by her friends Hallie McAlister and Emma Triplett in picking up trash around the playground and campus of Hewitt Elementary School. The girls said the morning was a little chilly, but it was nice to get out of the classroom.

Gonzales said she attended Hewitt Elementary and she chose to return for her service project as a way to give back to where she came from.

At the opposite end of the school, another alumna, Autumn Witt, helped rake leaves with her friends Alexis Knox, Samantha Alvarado and Caylee Hannum. The group was in charge of cleaning up Hewitt Elementary’s garden box area, but bonded over finding and releasing six tiny garden snakes.

Witt said she also picked Hewitt Elementary as a way to give back to her former school, and she chose an outdoor activity with gardening for a change from the routine of a normal school day.

The rest of the crew at the elementary school Wednesday morning shoveled mulch and helped out with various landscaping projects.