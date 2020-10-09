Midway seniors' tenacity in tackling tractor repair pays off at fair

“But I had never taken apart a tractor,” she said. “That’s a pretty new experience for me.”

Unlike the John Deere, the Ford tractor’s engine was basically sound when it was opened for inspection, but the team replaced piston rings and did extensive painting and body work.

The project has given Savannah credibility to the men in her family who pride themselves on fixing farm equipment.

“I feel like I can sit there and have a conversation with my grandpa about tractors now,” she said. “In my family lots of the men know what they’re doing with tractors, but they never let me work with them. They’d talk down to me and say, ‘Oh, you really don’t know.’ Now they let me do things and try to fix things. I’ve earned a lot of respect now that they know I know something.”

Savannah is applying to study at the University of Arkansas and setting her sights on medical school, but she expects she will grow some crops some day and will be well-equipped to fix equipment. In the meantime, her skills have paid off in everyday life.

“It helped a lot recently when my truck broke down,” she said. “I was able to pull out my (vehicle owners manual) and figure out where I wasn’t getting voltage.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.