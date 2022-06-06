Midway spelling ace ready to buckle down for next year's Scripps bee

After placing third last week at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on live television, 13-year-old Vihaan Sibal is taking a much-deserved summer break.

But not for long.

Vihaan, an incoming eighth-grader at Midway Middle School, is already making plans to begin preparing for next year’s competition even as he hangs out with friends and works on his tennis serve. Next week he aims to start studying four hours a day.

“[I’m] playing a little tennis, just kind of enjoying my time, but also strategizing and starting to study for next year. I have to take advantage of this time," Vihaan said.

After rigorous regional competitions, 234 spellers from all 50 states and U.S. territories competed for the coveted title of Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

It was Vihaan's fourth year at the spelling bee, where he tied for seventh last year. Vihaan said he enjoys competing in spelling bees, because of the considerable time and effort it takes and being able to witness it pay off.

“I think [I enjoy] just the learning aspect of it and the amount of work it takes to actually get good at something like this,” Vihaan said. “It can help you in your future as well. It’s not like other things, like sports and stuff, but especially academically and career-wise it can really change your life.”

Without hesitation Vihaan said his favorite moment from the competition was winning third place, an improvement from his past years.

“It would say the result [was my favorite part], because I don’t really like studying that much, but that’s usually what I keep in mind as I’m studying," Vihaan said. "So getting the top three finish was kind of what I was looking for. It was a lot different from last year, when it was virtual, but I think I enjoyed being in front of a crowd a lot more than doing it virtually for sure.”

Vihaan said before spelling each word, he is calm for the most part and he doesn’t allow himself to get distracted.

“When I’m sitting on the stage, I’m usually praying or doing something like that,” Vihaan said. “I try to usually keep from spelling other people’s words, because that can usually mess up my mindset. As I’m walking up to the mic, I’m usually pretty chill.”

Although he placed highly, Vihaan still sees room for improvement.

“I think I knew a lot of words this year, but I don’t think I had as much of a base in stems and roots and etymologies as other people did,” Vihaan said. “That’s kind of my focus this year, to kind of build my knowledge in that field of knowledge.”

Vihaan said he is able to balance school, sports and studying for the spelling bee, mainly by working efficiently.

“I think it just takes a lot of time management and I think I’ve gotten good at that,” Vihaan said. “I’ve studied and done other stuff as well.”

Vihaan said his friends have had different reactions to his accomplishments, but nothing stops him from enjoying the experience and his success.

“Some of them are really supportive and some of them think I’m weird for it,” Vihaan said. “I don’t really care what people think. I really enjoy it.”

April McAdams, Vihaan’s former third-grade teacher, said being able to witness Vihaan’s success through the television was an unmatched feeling.

“It was a very surreal moment for me watching Vihaan finish in third place,” McAdams said. “I had trouble sleeping [afterward]… I was so unbelievably proud of him.”

