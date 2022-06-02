Midway student finishes in third place at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Midway Middle School seventh grader Vihaan Sibal finished in third place at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee outside Washington, D.C., on Thursday. This is the fourth year Vihaan has competed in the national competition, after he began his journey with a subtle push from his then teacher, April McAdams.

Helping Vihaan develop the passion to participate in University Interscholastic League competitions laid the groundwork for him to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, said McAdams, who has been teaching for 22 years, including six in Midway Independent School District.

“(Vihaan) says I’m the one who planted that seed and inspired him to continue (competing),” McAdams said. “He’s written me a couple of cards over the years and he sent me one a couple months ago for my birthday. He said ‘You’re my No.1 supporter and everyone needs an April McAdams.’ It’s just like my reason for teaching is right there.”

McAdams said she has followed him throughout the years and has gone to support him at some of the local competitions.

“Due to COVID and the school I’m teaching at, I couldn’t go to his school (competitions) but I went to the Central Texas spelling bee, the regional one and then I’ve been to his national one in the third grade. He was one of the youngest in the country that year to compete and qualify,” McAdams said.

Sibal’s work ethic is unlike anyone else’s, “it’s so intrinsic,” McAdams said.

“I keep telling him that he’s a natural and he knows so much more than he gives himself credit for. He studies hours a day,” McAdams said. “I said ‘What are you going to do today,’ and he said ‘I’m going to study until I can’t study anymore.’ It’s unbelievable, but he’s so well-rounded. He plays the cello, tennis and then he does spelling.”

Thursday’s third-place finish improves on Vihaan’s seventh place last year and a 42nd in his first trip as a third grader. The word “Mercator,” a map projection, knocked him out of the competition. He spelled it “M-e-r-c-a-t-e-r.”

Vihaan will have one more opportunity next year as an eighth grader to go for the Scripps Cup. As of 9:30 Thursday night, Harini Logan, a 14-year-old from San Antonio, and Vikram Raju, a 12-year-old from Denver, remained in the competition.

Dr. Aman Sibel, Vihaan’s father, said Vihaan prepares for each competition by reviewing materials online.

“We purchased some online tutorials and he practices those words numerous times to make sure that he gets them right,” Aman Sibel said. “He has done this for almost two months now.”

He said he believes Vihaan enjoys making it to the finals and “being among the best,” but he encourages him to not be discouraged by not winning, instead be proud of the journey.

“I advise him every time to not get disappointed if he doesn’t win the competition,” Aman Sibel said. “His hard work and discipline reflects his self-motivation. Making it to finals twice in a row, … he is just amazing.”

McAdams, who was announced as the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Teacher of the Year last week, said she was ecstatic when she found out she was chosen.

“It was a message on my school phone,” the South Bosque Elementary School third grade teacher said. “I had no idea there was even such a thing, but it’s so fun. They called me and told me I won a cash prize and that next year, when they (can have full capacity), I will be able to go on the stage and present it to the next winner.”

McAdams said this spelling bee journey began even before she was a teacher, and she is glad she is able to continue it with Vihaan.

“It’s been a dream come true for me, because I am a speller by heart. I competed in spelling as a kid and I was in all sorts of competitions,” McAdams said. “I feel like just as a teacher I have been able to (take) that passion and just like spread and continue it with my students.”

