Midway teacher saves life of choking colleague

Midway ISD staff are always willing to go the extra mile, and that’s exactly what Lindsey Pick, a fourth grade teacher at South Bosque Elementary School, did in September by saving the life of a fellow teacher.

Lindsey and South Bosque special education teacher Paula Farmer were eating lunch on Sept. 13 when Farmer suddenly started choking.

“We were having lunch in the teacher’s lounge and celebrating Lindsey’s birthday," Farmer said. "We were, of course, laughing and talking. Perhaps I shouldn’t have been wolfing down my salad.

“I coughed just as I was taking a bite and started choking. Lindsey kept saying, ‘I don’t know what to do’ as she came behind me and performed the Heimlich.

“She wrapped her arms around me and said, ‘I don’t know what to do but I’m going to give you the Heimlich. I’m so sorry!’ My fried wonton went flying; Lindsey kept apologizing and asking if she did it right.”

South Bosque Elementary nurse Erin Dethrow reassured her saying, “if she is breathing, you did it right.”

“Lindsey was obviously scared for me and scared that she didn’t know what to do,” Farmer said. “That did not slow her down at all. She stood up, did what needed to be done and I am alive because of it. She is quite literally my hero.”

“I feel so incredibly blessed to have been at the right place at the right time and so thankful Paula is okay," Pick said. "I don’t believe I deserve the recognition because I feel like anyone in my shoes would have done the same thing, but I am truly grateful.”

For performing the Heimlich maneuver to save her colleague, Midway ISD is honored Pick with the Midway Extra Mile Hero Award, which is given to individuals who go above and beyond in service to their school community.

Pick was nominated for the Extra Mile Hero Award by Farmer, who was in attendance when Lindsey was presented with the award at the Midway board of trustees meeting on Sept. 20.