A Chapel Park Elementary School teacher who saved a second grader from choking during the last week of the school year is receiving recognition from the school district.

Midway Independent School District board recently gave its Midway Extra Mile Hero Award to Jennifer Davis, a teacher at the campus on Chapel Road recently converted from an intermediate school to an elementary school.

Davis showed “exceptional calmness and quick actions,” when she was lining up her students to go outside for a picnic lunch and one of her students, Brianna Martinez, began to choke on a grape, a district press release says.

“Brianna came up to me with wide eyes and her hands shaking,” Davis said in the press release. “I quickly realized she was choking!”

Davis quickly attended to her student and gave Brianna the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the grape before other nearby teachers even realized what was going on.

“It all happened so fast, but at the same time seemed in slow motion,” Davis said in the press release. “I hugged Brianna and reassured her that she was okay and did just what she needed to do to get the help she needed.”

Brianna was not injured and came away from the incident only feeling dizzy and with a little bit of a scratchy throat. Brianna’s mother, Jessica Martinez, said in the press release that Davis was able to keep her daughter calm during the incident.

“I am forever grateful for her,” Jessica Martinez said in the press release. “I don’t want to think about what could have happened if Jennifer had not been there.”

Lindsey Pick, a fourth grade teacher at Midway's South Bosque Elementary School, received the same award last year after performing the Heimlich on another teacher she was eating with in the teacher's lounge.