Midway violinists named All-State

Violinists Alanna Schubert and Hajin Sim were honored as members of the 2021 Texas Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra.

Alanna was selected as Philharmonic Orchestra Violin 2, and Hajin was selected as Sinfonietta Orchestra Violin 1.

Last fall more than 50,000 high school students across Texas began the process by auditioning in their TMEA regions. During these auditions individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges, who rank each instrument or voice part.

Based on these rankings, students from 33 TMEA regions are selected to advance and compete against other students in their TMEA area. The musicians who rank the highest from the eight TMEA area competitions are honored as members of a TMEA All-State music group.

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, TMEA did not host an All-State performance event this year.

Hajin, a sophomore, said making All-State was a surprise to her.

“It was definitely a shock, but I was also proud that my work paid off,” she said.

The pandemic was a bit of a blessing in disguise, Alanna said.