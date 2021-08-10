Midway, Waco ISD lay out COVID-19 protocols for approaching school year

As families finish their back-to-school shopping and prepare backpacks for the first day of classes, Waco-area districts are releasing their COVID-19 protocols for, at the very least, the start of the year, hoping to answer families' concerns.
Midway Independent School District will resume classes Tuesday, among the earliest in the area, and it released updated mitigation policies over the weekend. Though schools will be more crowded, with no options for online instruction, many of the district's mitigation strategies put in place last year will simply be carried over. Midway is committed to making students, employees and visitors who wear masks comfortable with the choice, spokesperson Traci Marlin said.
An executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott prohibits school districts from requiring masks, though Dallas ISD and Austin ISD have announced mask requirements anyway, the Texas Tribune reported. Houston ISD also is considering a mask requirement, and Bexar County officials are suing Abbott, seeking a requirement for San Antonio schools.
Midway "administrators, nurses, and maintenance have worked diligently to review national, state, and local guidance, which includes the Texas Education Agency and Governor Abbott’s executive order," Superintendent George Kazanas said in a statement. "We have developed safety protocols to implement extensive measures to mitigate the spread of illness. We will continue the vast majority of what we had in place last year, which was very effective. However, masks cannot be required per governor’s executive order. Nevertheless, we will continue to clean between class periods, emphasize health hygiene, physical distance especially while eating, host rapid testing in our nurses’ office, partner with vaccine clinics, utilize air purifiers, and encourage open air environments.”
School districts in the area have been recalibrating their approaches to the new year in response to the spike in COVID-19 that started more than a month ago. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Tuesday that six more residents of the county had died of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 487. The health district also announced 159 new COVID-19 cases. Local hospitals were treating 121 COVID-19 patients, including 19 on ventilators.
Waco ISD, like Midway, is stopping short of a mask requirement and will be fully in person. But Waco ISD is encouraging "the wearing of masks in all district buildings," Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a statement Tuesday outlining its plans for the year. Waco ISD has a week more than Midway before its Aug. 23 start date for the year and will host vaccination clinics during its back-to-school events from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Waco and University high schools.
“Right now, only about 3% of students between the ages of 12 and 17 in McLennan County have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and of course, students younger than 12 are not yet eligible to get vaccinated," Kincannon wrote. "There are two things that you can do to protect our students who haven't been vaccinated, yourself and everyone else around you.
“First, if you are eligible to get vaccinated but haven't done so yet, make a plan to get vaccinated. … Next, wear a face covering in shared spaces inside our schools and other buildings. While not required, wearing a face mask around other people remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect them and yourself. We'll continue to provide face masks for employees and students."
New TEA guidelines state school districts will not be required to conduct contact tracing if a student tests positive for COVID-19, though the guidelines encourage districts to tell parents if a student has close contact with someone at school known to have tested positive for COVID-19. While the new guidelines only require schools to report cases to their local health departments and the state, both Midway and Waco ISD will inform families of close contacts.
For Midway, Marlin said parents at the elementary level if anyone in their student's classroom tests positive. For all other grades, parents will receive notice of a positive case in their student's grade level, and everyone will receive campuswide notifications, she said.
Waco ISD will updates its public COVID-19 case dashboard, but Midway will not continue its dashboard.
To encourage physical distancing, both districts will have students' desks arranged in rows facing the same direction, rather than in clusters.
Midway is also promoting social distancing during lunch periods by spreading lunch tables throughout cafeterias and into hallways, Marlin said.
State rules require school systems to exclude sick students, or those who have tested positive for COVID-19, from attending school in-person until they recover.
Students out with COVID-19 or because of a close contact will be responsible for working with teacher to make up any missed assignments, as they would have been for an illness before the pandemic, according to Kincannon's update for Waco ISD.
Midway resumed a few extracurricular activities during the summer will be following University Interscholastic League and TEA guidelines. Spectators may be limited at events depending on numerous factors, including district and county COVID-19 cases and positivity rates, quarantine rates, and UIL guidelines, among others. TEA guidelines reference U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for K-12 schools, which recommends mask wearing in crowded outdoor settings or during activities, in addition to routine screening and testing for participants who are not fully vaccinated.
The CDC also recommends high-risk sports and extracurricular activities be moved to virtual events or canceled in areas of high community transmission unless everyone participating is fully vaccinated.