Midway, Waco ISD lay out COVID-19 protocols for approaching school year

School districts in the area have been recalibrating their approaches to the new year in response to the spike in COVID-19 that started more than a month ago. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Tuesday that six more residents of the county had died of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 487. The health district also announced 159 new COVID-19 cases. Local hospitals were treating 121 COVID-19 patients, including 19 on ventilators.

Waco ISD, like Midway, is stopping short of a mask requirement and will be fully in person. But Waco ISD is encouraging "the wearing of masks in all district buildings," Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a statement Tuesday outlining its plans for the year. Waco ISD has a week more than Midway before its Aug. 23 start date for the year and will host vaccination clinics during its back-to-school events from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Waco and University high schools.

“Right now, only about 3% of students between the ages of 12 and 17 in McLennan County have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and of course, students younger than 12 are not yet eligible to get vaccinated," Kincannon wrote. "There are two things that you can do to protect our students who haven't been vaccinated, yourself and everyone else around you.