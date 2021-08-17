Midway weighing virtual options as classes start with mask divide on display

“I know the school,” Holland said. “We have a lot of safety protocols in place for handwashing and safety throughout the day.”

She said the school is dedicated to creating an environment of respect for everyone's decision on masks.

“Some kids are ready to go without masks and others with masks,” Holland said.

She said she has heard parents' concerns and encourages everyone to do what they believe is best.

“I think as a parent it is always in the back of your mind, but I trust that Midway is making good decisions and doing what is best for our kids,” Holland said. “I will be supportive of the choices that you are making and what you believe is best for your child.”

After her first day back in the classroom, Holland said her class was split almost evenly when it came to masks. Out of her 18 students, 8 were masked.

“Some kids wore them all day and then some kids took them off throughout the day,” Holland said.

For her classroom, Holland said it was pretty smooth sailing and there were no incidents regarding masks.