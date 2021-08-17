Midway weighing virtual options as classes start with mask divide on display

On the same day as parents dropped off their children for the first day of classes and teachers attempted to kick off the school year on the right note Tuesday morning, Midway Independent School District leaders also planned to discuss potential virtual learning options during a board meeting Tuesday night.
Details were not posted ahead of the meeting, but Becky Odajima, the administrator who led Midway's virtual operations last year, was scheduled to present state guidelines for remote conferencing with students quarantined because of COVID-19, and to outline a range of possibilities for various forms of virtual instruction and their feasibility.
The local spike in COVID-19 that started in July dashed hopes of a school year resembling those before the pandemic. McLennan County's active case count hit 1,208 Tuesday, and local hospitals were treating 151 patients with COVID-19, each figure the highest since mid-January.
Kent McKeever, a father of three Midway students and managing partner at Greater Waco Legal Services, said he wishes the district would take a stronger stand to encourage masks.
Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott passed an executive order prohibiting Texas public schools from mandating masks, however, as the school year approached and COVID-19 cases sored, many school districts, including Dallas ISD and Austin ISD defied orders and mandated face coverings on campus. The districts followed the lead of county government officials, but the legal status of the mandates remains up in the air.
McLennan County and Midway ISD have not taken steps to mandate masks.
“My concerns are certainly about my three kids but especially my son who is not vaccinated and has some health issues and could make him a bit more vulnerable to COVID,” McKeever said.
He said his concern is not only that of a parent but also of a community member. He understands the district not defying the governor's orders, however he would have liked to see officials take a stronger stand to encourage masks, McKeever said.
“We could make a very very strong recommendation in all of our schools and follow that up with leadership and administration actually wearing asks,” he said.
Five out of his son's six teachers were not wearing masks during a meet-the-teacher night, and they did not respond to his emails asking them if they would be masking wearing masks, he said.
McKeever said he wants to respect people’s privacy, but as a parent he is worried.
“I did ask them and I am not ashamed or afraid to ask and it is their right to refuse to answer, and we respect them,” McKeever said.
Becky Kramm, who has a second grader attending a Midway school, said she believes the district is doing a great job at keeping students and staff safe. She is letting her child decide whether to wear a mask.
“I had that conversation with her,” Kramm said. “We are going to start back at school and some students and teachers may be wearing masks and some may not. What would make you more comfortable?”
Kramm’s daughter said she did not know, so she sent her to her first day of school with masks packed in her backpack in case she wanted to wear them.
During drop-off, Kramm said she noticed a combination of both the masked and maskless, with many but not all teachers wearing masks. She said the decision is up to each family.
“I think it’s important for parents to talk to their children about it and do what is best for their own families,” Kramm said.
She said her family wears masks around big groups at church, in their place of business and in other areas depending on the crowd size.
Kristen Holland, a fourth grade teacher at Hewitt Elementary School, will not be wearing a mask, and neither will her second grader who attends the same school.
“My husband and I are both vaccinated,” Holland said. “He is a paramedic in the medical field so we both made the decision that it was best for us to be vaccinated.”
Holland said she thinks the district has enough other measures in place to ensure a healthy and safe environment.
“I know the school,” Holland said. “We have a lot of safety protocols in place for handwashing and safety throughout the day.”
She said the school is dedicated to creating an environment of respect for everyone's decision on masks.
“Some kids are ready to go without masks and others with masks,” Holland said.
She said she has heard parents' concerns and encourages everyone to do what they believe is best.
“I think as a parent it is always in the back of your mind, but I trust that Midway is making good decisions and doing what is best for our kids,” Holland said. “I will be supportive of the choices that you are making and what you believe is best for your child.”
After her first day back in the classroom, Holland said her class was split almost evenly when it came to masks. Out of her 18 students, 8 were masked.
“Some kids wore them all day and then some kids took them off throughout the day,” Holland said.
For her classroom, Holland said it was pretty smooth sailing and there were no incidents regarding masks.
“We had a really good day with everybody together,” Holland said. “Everybody was pretty much on board with the way they were doing things and the kids seemed comfortable around each other.”
Her 7-year-old, Cohen, said he had a great day at school playing with his friends and getting to write some things about himself to share with the class. He also got to play with his classmates during recess.
Cohen said some kids wore masks and others did not, but he felt OK not wearing one.
Kramm said she trusts the district and that if it reverses course and requires masks to be worn on campus, she would support that as well.
“I hope that the school year will look as normal, as much as it can, but we all need to be able to pivot and adapt like we did last year in case something happens in a classroom or at a school,” Kramm said.
McKeever, who has previously expressed his concerns to the Midway ISD trustees and urged them to err on the side of caution by robustly recommending mask wearing, said he hopes he is wrong.
“I hope I am wrong. I really really do,” McKeever said. “But in my experience in meeting the teachers and in conversations and connections I am very concerned that not enough teachers and administration are taking Midway’s recommendation seriously enough in terms of masks and other recommendations that everyone else needs.”