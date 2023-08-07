Midway Independent School District is wagering on a game of tax rate Jenga, as the school board considers a shift that would afford the district $3.75 million in revenue that would remain local to fund teacher salaries.

If the school board opts for a voter-approval tax rate election, voters could see an increase of 3 cents to the district’s maintenance and operations rate on the ballot in November. An equal decrease to the interest and sinking portion would first be approved this month, resulting in zero actual increase to the district’s overall tax rate and no additional burden to taxpayers.

Superintendent Chris Allen said the district is having historic staffing shortages due to difficulties with both retention and recruitment, “a large portion of that due to compensation relative to some of our peers.”

He said Midway struggles with the same teacher shortage many districts have faced since the pandemic as inflation has far outpaced the increase in wages, resulting in a mass exodus of teachers leaving the profession.

“When you ask teachers, whether you’re looking at results from the governor’s task force on teacher recruitment or retention or even some of our own internal work, compensation's at the top of the list,” Allen said.

The number of teachers new to the district has increased over the past five school years, from 90 new teachers in 2019-20 to 137 this coming year.

Midway’s starting salary of $47,100 for first-year teachers during the 2022-23 school year was second to Waco ISD’s $51,475 in a comparison of McLennan County districts. However, the gap widens with years of experience, as Lorena and Robinson ISDs’ salary begins to outpace Midway around the 10-year mark.

Midway has already eliminated 16 staff positions worth $700,000 following an efficiency audit and has commissioned a third-party financial efficiency audit that will be posted publicly in September, Allen said.

Midway is also feeling the heat of this year's legislative session, which did nothing to increase schools’ basic allotment, Allen said. Plus, increased property values would not raise maintenance and operations revenue, which is what funds teacher salaries and daily operating expenses.

“At the end of the day, if you’re looking at the basic allotment, we get $6,160 per student and it doesn’t really matter how much we raise in taxes," Allen said. "That number doesn’t change … The two ways that we can generate revenue though the state is either increased enrollment — it’s worth noting that increased enrollment leads to increased expenses — or increase in tax rate.”

Under the state’s Robin Hood plan, a 1991 law that takes local property tax funding from property-wealthy districts and distributes it to districts that are not able to generate sustainable amounts of tax revenue, excess school tax revenue is subject to recapture. Midway is not currently subject to recapture under the Robin Hood plan, but Allen forecasts the district will be within the next few years.

The idea began as an equitable means to fund public education, and Midway ISD is a district where a few pennies on the tax rate can yield a lot of money because the area’s property has a lot of value, Allen said. However, in less attractive places where property values may be flat or going down, “it takes a lot higher tax to generate an equal amount of money, and that puts an undue tax burden on people that already don’t have a lot,” he said.

Allen said it is a wealth distribution plan, and when the policy began there were fewer than 50 districts that fell into the recapture zone, but that number has grown to over 800.

“As a system it doesn’t necessarily bother me, but when you have more than half of the districts in the state paying into it, it’s no longer about creating equity. It’s just a revenue stream,” he said.

School tax rates are split up into interest and sinking funds and maintenance and operation funds. Out of Midway ISD’s 2022 tax rate of $1.12 per $100 valuation, 85 cents of that went to M&O and 27 cents went to I&S. Midway’s M&O rate, tied with a few rural districts, is the lowest in the county.

To account for the district’s inability to pay competitive teacher salaries, Midway is considering shifting 3 cents from its I&S rate to its M&O rate, resulting in some $3.75 million in district revenue without an overall tax rate increase. The revenue would help account for a $5.5 million deficit in the district’s maintenance and operations budget, the equivalent of 90 full-time teaching positions.

An increase to the M&O rate would require a voter-approved tax rate election, which would appear on ballots in November. The three pennies would be used for teacher salaries, sustainability of security personnel and other consumables, Allen said.

“We’ve hired some people to help us with security in compliance with HB 3 … but it’s underfunded, dramatically underfunded,” he said, referring to school-security requirements the Legislature approved this year.

The I&S rate would decrease by 3 cents, allowing taxpayers to get the entire benefit of property tax relief the Legislature has passed in recent years while helping the district levy the additional $3.75 million in revenue with no increase to the overall rate of $1.12. The additional funding would hit the current school year’s budget.

However, the I&S rate decrease does not require voter approval, and a school board approval of the decrease could take place on Aug. 15, in time to take effect for the new annual budget. If voters do not approve the corresponding M&O increase in November, the district would be out the 3 cents.

“We will not vote on an M&O increase until November,” Allen said. “So basically it’d be an expression of good faith on the part of the district and we would hope our community would honor that if the board calls for all this and help us out with the $3.75 million on the other side by increasing the M&O.”

The ballot would not spell out “an increased M&O equal to an amount that was decreased on I&S,” it would just say it’s a tax increase, he said.

“If all you see is tax increase and you don’t have in the back of your mind that we’re decreasing by an equal amount, it can create a false perception about what we’re really doing with the numbers,” he said. “We want people to really know and then go vote however they want to vote.”