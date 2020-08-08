Most McLennan County districts to reopen this month for 'most unusual school year'

At least eleven districts still have registration open for selecting which instructional model students want, so it is unclear exactly how many McLennan County students will return to school in-person.

Only two McLennan County school districts will phase in in-person instruction after several weeks, Connally and La Vega ISDs. Both will start virtual instruction Thursday and allow students to return to campus Sept. 8, if they wish.

La Vega ISD Superintendent Sharon Shields told the school board Thursday evening that the district will ensure it is following the recommendations of medical experts when in-person instruction starts. The Sept. 8 start date is fluid and could change depending on the level of community spread of COVID-19 at the time. La Vega has more than 3,000 students.

“During that first approximately two weeks, we will, with the help of local health authorities, evaluate the safety of opening our schools up for in-person school," Shields said. “We’re going to try to keep our students and staff as safe as we possibly can. It’s critical for us to do that, and we don’t take that for granted. And if we err, it’s going to be on the side of caution.”