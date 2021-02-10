Most Waco-area schools delayed for Thursday

Due to freezing weather and precipitation, most McLennan County and area school districts are planning to delay the start of the school day Thursday.

A high temperature of 36 is forecast for Thursday and rain and ice are expected in the morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting a bitterly cold weekend devolving to a low of 8 degrees Monday night accompanied by a numbing minus-5-degree chill factor.

Such a winter performance would set an all-time record, the previous low for Feb. 15 being the 18 degrees recorded in 1909, said meteorologist Sarah Barnes with the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service.

The low mark for all of February is 4 degrees in 1985.

Barnes said Central Texas could see a wintry mix, even snow, and that temperatures this weekend will hover in the teens and mid-20s.

Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites:

Local schools

Waco ISD, two-hour delay