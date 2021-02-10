Most Waco-area schools delayed for Thursday

Due to freezing weather and precipitation, most McLennan County and area school districts are planning to delay the start of the school day Thursday.
A high temperature of 36 is forecast for Thursday and rain and ice are expected in the morning.
The National Weather Service is predicting a bitterly cold weekend devolving to a low of 8 degrees Monday night accompanied by a numbing minus-5-degree chill factor.
Such a winter performance would set an all-time record, the previous low for Feb. 15 being the 18 degrees recorded in 1909, said meteorologist Sarah Barnes with the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service.
The low mark for all of February is 4 degrees in 1985.
Barnes said Central Texas could see a wintry mix, even snow, and that temperatures this weekend will hover in the teens and mid-20s.
Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites:
Local schools
Waco ISD, two-hour delay
Midway ISD, two-hour delay
Bishop Reicher, school starts at 10 a.m.
Bosqueville ISD, two-hour delay
Clifton ISD, school starts at 10 a.m.
Connally ISD, two-hour delay
Crawford ISD, school starts at 10 a.m.
Gatesville ISD, two-hour delay
Harmony Science/School of Innovation, campuses are closed, students will attend Zoom classes
La Vega ISD, two-hour delay
Lorena ISD, two-hour delay
McGregor ISD, two-hour delay, 9:40 a.m. start for primary/elementary school, 10 a.m. start for junior high/high school
Moody ISD, two-hour delay
Premier High School, school starts at 10 a.m.
Rapoport Academy, two-hour delay
Riesel ISD, two-hour delay
Robinson ISD, two-hour delay
St. Mary's Catholic (West), school starts at 10 a.m.
Valley Mills ISD, school starts at 10 a.m.
Vanguard College Preparatory School, school starts at 10 a.m.
West ISD, 9:45 a.m. start for elementary school, 10 a.m. start for middle/high school
no information available: Abbott ISD, Axtell ISD, Gholson ISD, Hallsburg ISD, Live Oak Classical, Parkview Christian
Colleges
TSTC, delayed opening until 10 a.m.
Central Texas College, campus closed, online classes continue
no information available: Baylor University, McLennan Community College