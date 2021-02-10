 Skip to main content
Most Waco-area schools delayed for Thursday
WISD Covid-19 (copy)
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

Due to freezing weather and precipitation, most McLennan County and area school districts are planning to delay the start of the school day Thursday.

A high temperature of 36 is forecast for Thursday and rain and ice are expected in the morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting a bitterly cold weekend devolving to a low of 8 degrees Monday night accompanied by a numbing minus-5-degree chill factor.

Such a winter performance would set an all-time record, the previous low for Feb. 15 being the 18 degrees recorded in 1909, said meteorologist Sarah Barnes with the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service.

The low mark for all of February is 4 degrees in 1985.

Barnes said Central Texas could see a wintry mix, even snow, and that temperatures this weekend will hover in the teens and mid-20s.

Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites:

Local schools

Waco ISD, two-hour delay

Midway ISD, two-hour delay

Bishop Reicher, school starts at 10 a.m.

Bosqueville ISD, two-hour delay

Clifton ISD, school starts at 10 a.m.

Connally ISD, two-hour delay

Crawford ISD, school starts at 10 a.m.

Gatesville ISD, two-hour delay

Harmony Science/School of Innovation, campuses are closed, students will attend Zoom classes

La Vega ISD, two-hour delay

Lorena ISD, two-hour delay

McGregor ISD, two-hour delay, 9:40 a.m. start for primary/elementary school, 10 a.m. start for junior high/high school

Moody ISD, two-hour delay

Premier High School, school starts at 10 a.m.

Rapoport Academy, two-hour delay

Riesel ISD, two-hour delay

Robinson ISD, two-hour delay

St. Mary's Catholic (West), school starts at 10 a.m.

Valley Mills ISD, school starts at 10 a.m.

Vanguard College Preparatory School, school starts at 10 a.m.

West ISD, 9:45 a.m. start for elementary school, 10 a.m. start for middle/high school

no information available: Abbott ISD, Axtell ISD, Gholson ISD, Hallsburg ISD, Live Oak Classical, Parkview Christian

Colleges

TSTC, delayed opening until 10 a.m.

Central Texas College, campus closed, online classes continue

no information available: Baylor University, McLennan Community College

