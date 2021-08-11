NCAA gives Baylor four-year probation but skirts sexual misconduct issues

The NCAA on Wednesday slapped Baylor University athletics with a four-year probation period after a yearslong investigation that began with a 2016 sexual assault scandal but ended focusing on narrow violations involving recruitment and special treatment of athletes.
NCAA investigators acknowledged that Baylor athletics officials failed to report sexual misconduct and interpersonal violence but said it did not constitute NCAA violations because the conduct was campuswide and not exclusive to the athletics program. The investigating panel did find that Baylor athletics violated NCAA rules by using a female hostess group to recruit players, and allowing former football player Tevin Elliott to continue playing after he was caught twice cheating in class.
Former football coach Art Briles, who lost his job in 2016 as a result of the Baylor sexual assault scandal, was not cited by the NCAA because the school's failures in handling sexual violence — described by former Baylor President Ken Starr as a "colossal operational failure" — were not limited to athletics.
In its report, the NCAA said the committee could not conclude Baylor or Briles violated NCAA rules by failing to report allegations of sexual and interpersonal violence committed on campus.
"Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual and interpersonal violence on campus but argued those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA rules," the decision states. "Ultimately, and with tremendous reluctance, this panel agrees. … To arrive at a different outcome would require the [committee] to ignore the rules the Association's membership has adopted — rules under which the [committee] is required to adjudicate. Such an outcome would be antithetical to the integrity of the infractions process."
Briles' attorney, Scott Tompsett, issued a statement Wednesday saying Briles "has been completely exonerated and cleared of all NCAA violations."
"As the NCAA Committee on Infractions explained, the conduct at issue was pervasive and widespread throughout the Baylor campus, and it was condoned or ignored by the highest levels of Baylor’s leadership. The NCAA’s decision today clears the way for Mr. Briles to return to coaching college football."
The NCAA decision, however, says the football program was part of the university's failures.
"At times, these failures heavily intersected with Baylor's football program and Baylor football student-athletes," the decision states. "At other times, they did not. And that is perhaps the most disturbing aspect of this case — that a campus-wide culture of sexual violence went unaddressed due to ignorance and leadership failings across campus."
The NCAA did not strip Baylor of any scholarships or eligibility from playing in a bowl game. But it did give a five-year show-cause order to Odell James, a former Baylor quarterback who failed to cooperate in the investigation in his role as former assistant director of football operations. The order limits his ability to work for athletics programs.
Special treatment
The panel also considered allegations related to the school's general student conduct process in which football student-athletes allegedly received special treatment in four instances, the NCAA reported.
"However, the panel could not conclude violations occurred in three of those instances, because the record shows that the general student body received the same treatment. As a result, the panel also could not find that the former football head coach failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance or that Baylor lacked institutional control, largely because those allegations were specifically tied to the underlying allegations that ultimately did not result in violations."
The panel found one NCAA violation occurred within the student conduct process. When Elliott, a former Baylor defensive end, was suspended for plagiarism, he appealed the suspension to Starr, who overturned Elliott's suspension and placed him under an "academic performance plan" requiring 100% academic honesty, the NCAA reported.
A couple of months later, an academic advisor notified football and academic staff members that Elliott had cheated on an in-class quiz. However, the incident was not reported to the president as a failure to meet the terms of Elliott's reinstatement, the NCAA reported. As a result, the panel found that Baylor committed a Level II violation when Elliott was provided with an impermissible benefit. Due to the nonreporting of this incident, Elliott was able to remain enrolled and went on to compete in seven contests while ineligible.
As a result, Baylor will forfeit the games in which Elliott played in 2013, Baylor Athletics Director Mack Rhoades said.
Elliott later was sentenced to 20 years in prison on two sexual assault convictions in 2014.
Baylor Bruins
The NCAA also focused on Baylor's use of the female student-host group known as the Baylor Bruins for football recruiting.
"The Bruins existed separately from the admissions office and were responsible for hosting some alumni events unrelated to football recruiting," the report states. "However, they also worked many recruiting events, including camps, official visit weekends, junior days and the gameday recruiting room. The Bruins were initially an all-female group, and while the group eventually allowed membership for men, it remained overwhelmingly female. The Bruins dress code remained geared toward female participants, the manual included a line about how all members 'had boyfriends' and applicants to the group were required to submit an 8x10 headshot.
"The gender-based nature of this group is especially concerning in light of the campuswide cultural issues and Title IX deficiencies at Baylor during this time, as well as the extremely troubling assertions reported by the former Title IX coordinator, including that the Bruins were 'kind of at the disposal of football players in a very inappropriate way,'" the panel said in its decision.
NCAA rules require student-host groups to be designated and run in a manner consistent with the recruitment of all prospective students. The panel found that Baylor committed a Level II violation when it used the Bruins as impermissible recruiters.
The panel also found that James, former assistant director of football operations, violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when, following his separation from Baylor, he did not meet his responsibility to cooperate when he did not participate in an interview with enforcement staff. James was not specified by name in the NCAA report.
James said in a statement that he is “extremely disappointed” with the NCAA’s actions.
“We want to be clear that Mr. James made every effort to cooperate with the investigation multiple, documented times but was not going to allow himself to be set up or railroaded by NCAA investigators’ intent on framing a false narrative that implied he had anything to do with the horrific, sexual assault allegations and purported NCAA violations at Baylor.”
Former Baylor Athletics Director Ian McCaw issued a statement Wednesday.
"It is tragic that Baylor's decades-long, campus-wide sexual assault scandal arose due to systematic failings in campus safety and institutional adjudicatory processes as outlined in the 2014 Margolis Healy report," said McCaw, now Liberty's athletic director.
The 2014 consultant report broadly identified the failures to implement Title IX protections and otherwise address sexual assault that Baylor publicly acknowledged about 20 months later, when it fired Starr and Briles and released a summary of another report on the issues.
Other sanctions
In addition to the four years of probation, other NCAA sanctions against Baylor include:
- A $5,000 fine.
- A reduction to 30 football official visits during the 2021-22 academic year.
- A three-week ban on unofficial visits in football during the 2021-22 academic year.
- A two-week ban on football recruiting communication during the 2021-22 academic year.
- A reduction of football evaluation days by three during fall 2021 and by 10 during spring 2022.
- A five-year show-cause order for the former assistant director of football operations. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.
- A vacation of all records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the contests impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 14 days of the public release of the decision.
- In a joint statement from Baylor President Linda Livingstone and Rhoades, they say that as part of the NCAA investigation, Baylor acknowledged “its significant and moral failings related to sexual and interpersonal violence, and we sincerely regret the actions of a few individuals caused harm to so many.”
“The University agrees with the enforcement staff and the Committee on Infractions that violations did occur, and we take full responsibility,” the statement says. “Our internal and external legal teams will review the full report and the University will decide on its next steps, if any.”
In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Livingstone and Rhoades said Baylor officials were open and upfront with NCAA investigators. Livingstone said she is confident that operations of the university have been vastly improved, especially in the areas of reporting Title IX violations and sexual assaults, adding that it is not the same university that existed three, five or 10 years ago.
Rhoades said, “relative to NCAA legislation,” he thinks the outcome of the investigation was fair.
Authority limited
In a statement later Wednesday, NCAA President Mark Emmert said the conduct of some former Baylor officials and athletes described in the report "is unacceptable and runs counter to the values of the NCAA," but that "the authority of the NCAA in this area is very limited today."
"This is a clear demonstration of why the Association needs transformational change to create alignment between authority and responsibility to address the most critical issues in college sports," Emmert wrote. "The newly formed Constitution Committee is charged to effectuate this change and the membership should vote to do so at our national convention in January."
Livingstone was appointed to the Constitutional Committee this week, but it has not yet met.
Livingstone said she has met with victims of sexual assaults and “heard their stories, I’ve cried with them, I’ve offered apologies and have sought opportunities for healing.”
When asked what message Baylor is sending to the sexual assault victims whose lawsuits Baylor has battled vigorously in federal court for almost six years, Livingstone said she is unsure how they will interpret the NCAA’s sanctions.
"I hope they will understand how much Baylor has learned from these past experiences, how much we regret what happened on our campus in that period of time and how different we are now because of what we learned from that experience,” Livingstone said. “I’m sorry it took us going through that to learn those lessons and to make those changes, and I regret the pain and hurt it caused many along the way in that process. We certainly want to do everything we can to prevent these experiences going forward because they are traumatic experiences that change someone’s life forever. Our hearts go out to the victims and what they have experienced.”
Some of the cases date back to before Baylor was embroiled in the sexual assault scandal that come to light in May 2016, when many players on the current Baylor team were in middle school.
Since then, Baylor has had three head football coaches, a new president and Rhoades was hired to replace McCaw, who resigned. Baylor has instituted 105 recommendations from Pepper Hamilton, the Philadelphia law firm the school hired to help it deal with the sexual assault scandal and Title IX issues.
Pepper Hamilton reported a "fundamental failure" by the school in its responses to reports of sexual misconduct.
