New $20 million dorm at TSTC under construction

Texas State Technical College officials have broken ground for construction of a $20 million, 102,000-square-foot dorm in the heart of the Waco campus, part of a multi-phase plan to modernize the former World War II-era Air Force base.
The three-story Griffith Hall, named for Thomas Griffith, the head engineer and project manager for the Waco Suspension Bridge, is set for grand opening in the fall of next year and will feature 246 units for TSTC students wanting to live on campus.
The foundation for the new U-shaped dorm, financed by the TSTC Foundation, is set to be poured later this month, said Ray Fried, associate vice chancellor of facilities planning and construction.
"We are very excited about this new building," Fried said. "It is really going to transform our student housing on this campus. One challenge is to keep the housing affordable for our students, and we really worked hard to make that happen."
The new building is part of a plan to modernize the former Air Force base that includes the demolition of almost 500 original base homes built in the 1950s and early 1960s that served as residences for military personnel and their families, and later, TSTC students.
Demolition started in August. When the demolition job is done, which also will include other buildings on campus and the old original dorm, Lavaca Hall, the residential area on the southwest portion of campus will become an open green space that can be used for parks or future developments, said Karen Waller, vice president of facilities planning and construction.
Fried and Waller said student housing is the main focus of the revitalization project. They said the Waco campus, which currently enrolls 2,773 students, will have as many or more on-campus student housing units available when the new dorm is built despite the demolition of the aging homes, many of which had been vacant for some time.
Of those 2,773 students, about 1,600 are from outside the Waco or Central Texas area, school officials said.
The Texas Legislature appropriated $29.6 million for the three-phase demolition project, which TSTC officials will use for the removal and abatement of 488 homes and about 20 other buildings on the Waco campus.
The new 246-unit dorm, being built at 401 Campus Drive, will feature a large gathering area in the first-floor lobby and include 42 rooms with one bed and one bath; 180 rooms with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a shared living space; and 24 rooms with two bedrooms and a shared bathroom and common area.
"Our purpose is to help revitalize and modernize our campus," Waller said. "It just has so many old structures on it right now. It will make such a huge impact after we demolish those old buildings, and with the new residence hall, it will be such a great benefit to our students."
TSTC officials renovated about 134 houses and duplexes about six years ago. But those slated for demolition are much older, and TSTC officials say renovation is not feasible.
TSTC officials think providing more modern student housing on campus will help attract new students, Fried said.
