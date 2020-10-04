New $20 million dorm at TSTC under construction

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fried and Waller said student housing is the main focus of the revitalization project. They said the Waco campus, which currently enrolls 2,773 students, will have as many or more on-campus student housing units available when the new dorm is built despite the demolition of the aging homes, many of which had been vacant for some time.

Of those 2,773 students, about 1,600 are from outside the Waco or Central Texas area, school officials said.

The Texas Legislature appropriated $29.6 million for the three-phase demolition project, which TSTC officials will use for the removal and abatement of 488 homes and about 20 other buildings on the Waco campus.

The new 246-unit dorm, being built at 401 Campus Drive, will feature a large gathering area in the first-floor lobby and include 42 rooms with one bed and one bath; 180 rooms with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a shared living space; and 24 rooms with two bedrooms and a shared bathroom and common area.

"Our purpose is to help revitalize and modernize our campus," Waller said. "It just has so many old structures on it right now. It will make such a huge impact after we demolish those old buildings, and with the new residence hall, it will be such a great benefit to our students."