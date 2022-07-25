New $31.5 million Midway High School CTE wing preparing students for future

When Ashley Canuteson and Jess Wheeler walk through the halls of Midway High School's new $31.5 million Career & Technology Education wing, they see both the past and the future.

The past is what the public thought CTE was about a decade ago, when Canuteson started as the district's director of college and career readiness: job training for students not going on to college, heavy on agriculture, trade skills and home economics.

The future, which Midway administrators and educators imagined and district taxpayers approved in a $148 million bond issue three years ago, is far more varied.

Computer coding and programming. Robotics. High-tech medical care. Computer-assisted design and prototype construction in makerspace shops. Labs that put current machinery in students' hands to learn by doing. Learning spaces that allow small groups for project planning and creation to form, then reassemble for other needs.

"There have been mindset changes," Canuteson said of the public's view on CTE. "Ten years ago, we were fighting the mindset that CTE was just for the non-college bound. Now, most of these students are planning to go to college."

While increasing specialization of equipment and training might seem limiting or confining to students not yet into the workforce, Canuteson said it's the underlying skills that CTE education teaches — problem-solving, experimentation, project planning and execution, design, learning from mistakes — that are the true benefits in a future where change is guaranteed.

Midway High School's CTE wing, attached to the existing high school, opens to teachers and students next month. Some of the CTE improvements covered in the bond issue are already in place with the expansion of the high school's agricultural science wing last year, which houses ag sciences, welding, veterinary tech, floral design and more.

The two-story wing includes a robotics lab, whose high, vaulted ceiling provides airspace to flight test drones; a health science/hospital lab; computer science and engineering labs; maker spaces; classrooms for forensics and anatomy/physiology with labs; a graphic design classroom with adjoining production space; a "Red, White and Brew" coffee counter/service for culinary arts and business management students; and multiple collaborative spaces with movable tables, chairs, whiteboards and video projection screens.

Wheeler, a former associate principal at Midway High School and an agricultural science teacher earlier in his career, takes over as college and career readiness director this year. In a recent walk-through of the CTE with Canuteson, he exhibited the same excitement over the wing's potential.

He points to a robotics lab that didn't exist 10 years ago. A fully-equipped classroom that once operated out of a reconfigured storage area. A college and career readiness center opening on a main hallway, expanding its visibility and programs such as career counseling and job opportunities to students.

Huckabee Architects and Mazanec Construction Co. involved Midway administrators and CTE teachers early in the design process, using their suggestions to enhance the new wing's functionality, he said.

Canuteson said nearly 90% of the high school's students take CTE classes with the majority going on to pursue college after graduation. Approximately 300 students head straight into jobs after graduation, armed with a diploma and, in some cases, job skill certifications earned in high school.

Both McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College work with area high schools like Midway to coordinate course offerings with their degree and certification plans. That coordination allows many students to take dual credit classes that they can count toward an associate's degree or a certification program, shortening the time toward finishing those programs on the way to a job.

Midway also participates in the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy and the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy, both of which provide job skills training and certifications to area high school students. Canuteson said Midway crafts its classes to complement academy programs.

Across Texas, state and local business input steer CTE and job training programs to address local employment needs. In the Waco area, the combination of tourism, two regional hospitals, emerging businesses and manufacturing translate into a need for workers in hospitality services and culinary arts, healthcare, entrepreneurship and business management.

Midway isn't alone in its attention to CTE. It joins other McLennan County districts in participation in the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy and the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy, both within the Waco Independent School District.

T.J. Arndt, CTE specialist for Education Service Center Region 12, which serves schools in a 12-county area, said both the federal and state government continue to increase their support of CTE and similar career education training. Congress and President Donald Trump approved Perkins V in 2018, which reauthorized federal funding of CTE programs for secondary schools and colleges to the tune of nearly $1.3 billion annually.

The Texas Legislature has shaped the state's public schools to make students more intentional in thinking about employment after high school graduation. Eighth grade students must choose one of five endorsement areas, groupings of interest or job skills, or CTE program of study to guide their high school coursework over the next four years. Those endorsement areas are STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), business and industry, public service, arts and humanities and multidisciplinary studies.

The state also has approved 14 CTE programs of study that break down in a dizzying 53 course offerings, including cybersecurity, business management, entrepreneurship, digital communications, architectural design, food science and technology, agribusiness, healthcare diagnostics, culinary arts, nursing science, lodging and resort management, plumbing, engineering, renewable energy, carpentry, emergency services, information technology, welding, manufacturing technology, animal science, law enforcement, web development, exercise science and wellness, oil and gas exploration and teaching.

That list is shaped by state studies in what fields promise the high-wage, high-skill jobs in upcoming years, Arndt said.

"Vocation education is old terminology," he said. "The pendulum is swinging. CTE is not a stepchild any more."

There's an overlap in attention to STEM education, which often is required in many of those jobs. Arndt points out Texas projects a demand for 1.9 million jobs in STEM-specific fields by 2026.

Just as the Region 12 ESC provides curriculum and resources to support and bolster area districts' CTE programs, it does the same for STEM support from kindergarten to 12th grade, including a lending library, community outreach programs and working with school guidance counselors.

Andrea Parr, math and computer science education specialist with the ESC, said that while many students and parents roll their eyes when mathematics or science are mentioned, feeling they lack aptitude or interest in those fields, they are more open to consider a common thread running through STEM subjects and, for that matter, CTE ones as well.

"All of those emphasize a problem-solving approach, " she said. "We want kids to be problem solvers and creative in their solutions."

Even as CTE programs and STEM emphases provide ever-specialized instruction to prepare students for the job market of tomorrow, they can only go so far.

"Skills are important, but some future jobs have not been created yet," Arndt observed.