For the past two years, Baylor students and Waco commuters have navigated the maze of construction cones near University Parks Drive and Interstate 35.

They have watched construction crews clear out the once-grassy field, lay down foundation and get to work building a new $60 million “front door” to campus.

Now, the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center is finally open. The glass-paned building, with four columns nearly 100 feet tall protruding from its roof, towers over visitors, and is visible on Waco’s skyline from well across the city.

Inside the lobby, the 65-foot-high ceiling gives prospective students and their families a grand introduction to all that Baylor University offers.

Baylor spokesperson Jason Cook said he hopes the building can be a space not just for future students, but also current students and alumni as well.

“This really is a vision that the late Mark Hurd had to have a true front porch of the institution,” Cook said, referring to the namesake Oracle executive who died in 2019.

“No longer is it the old IHOP. No longer is it the Tiger Mart at the corner of Fifth Street. This really is something that’s remarkable, that really showcases all of Baylor has to offer as a world-renowned Christian research university.”

The building is a big upgrade from Baylor’s previous welcome center, the Weithorn Undergraduate Admissions Center, a one-story, 3,000-square-foot building hidden behind live oak trees on University Parks Drive near the library.

Now passing motorists on Interstate 35 see a monumental building of 136,000 square feet at the campus’ front doorstep.

Inside the main hall, visitors can stroll across white marble floors to visit the base of each of the four columns, a nod, Cook said, to the columns of the original Baylor campus at Independence. Located at the base of each column is a unique interactive element for prospective students to engage with.

“When you walk into this building, it is not a traditional visitor center, it is not a traditional alumni center,” Cook said. “It’s all about experiences, and really creating a canvas for people to write their own Baylor story, to create their own narrative to the facility.”

The “Reflect” column projects different views from around campus on the ceiling, and has mirrored walls that wrap around the whole room to provide a kaleidoscope effect. The “Connect” column has a 360 degree video wall that plays a two-minute video showcasing different Baylor student experiences, such as running the line or participating in All-University Sing.

The “Aspire” column represents a personalized experience, as prospective students can scan a QR code to have their name and professional aspirations projected up onto a spiral video wall, and can also be used on football game days to show lyrics to Baylor’s fight song, “That Good Old Baylor Line.” Finally, the “Amplify” column has a globe video screen that shows different stories of famous Baylor alumni.

Cook also said the four columns can be lit up with different colors for different occasions, such as red, white and blue on Sept. 11 and Veterans Day.

Also along the main hall floor is a gold line, representing the Baylor Line, that bisects the building symmetrically and lines up directly with the gold roof of Pat Neff Hall, visible from the first floor of the Welcome Center.

To the side of the main hall is a ballroom with capacity for 600-plus guests — the largest such ballroom on campus. Near the ballroom is Varsity Coffee and Soda, a coffee shop that serves Peet’s Coffee and Dr Pepper floats on tap; a spirit shop filled with green and gold Nike apparel; and the Cheng Welcome Desk, named for Dr. John Cheng, a 1991 Baylor alumnus killed last year while tackling a gunman attacking his church in California.

Upstairs is a 250-seat auditorium, the Fudge Family Auditorium, which will be used to show presentations for prospective students and their families, said Ross VanDyke, assistant vice president for enrollment management, marketing and recruitment.

The auditorium has a ceiling-to-floor projector screen and blackout curtains that VanDyke said will be lifted at the end of the presentation, giving way to a panoramic view of Baylor’s campus.

Also on the second floor is the McLane Family Alumni Center, which offers private conference spaces, as well as an enclosed “living room” for alumni complete with plush couches, a fireplace and a Keurig coffee maker.

The welcome center was first announced in 2018 as part of Baylor’s $1.1 billion “Give Light” fundraising campaign, which also raised funds for the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion, the new basketball arena under construction on the Brazos River.

The university broke ground on the Hurd Center in February 2020, only to be delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic until late July 2021.

The building was designed by Populous, the architecture firm responsible for McLane Stadium and the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation. It was built by Vaughn Construction.

The building is named after Mark and Paula Hurd, whose gift paved the way for the welcome center’s construction.

Mark Hurd, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and Oracle, was a 1979 graduate of Baylor, where he played tennis in his student years. He was the namesake of the Hurd Tennis Center, which opened in 2001, and served as vice chairman of the Baylor Board of Regents before his death in 2019.

His wife, Paula Hurd, a 1984 University of Texas graduate, now serves as a Baylor regent.

“Our family is absolutely thrilled with the Hurd Welcome Center,” Paula Hurd said in a press release. “When we made this gift, Mark had a vision for how a welcome experience could transform this corner of campus, and the outcome has by far exceeded our expectations and dreams.

“I knew he would be proud of not only what has been built but the way in which others in the Baylor Family rallied around Give Light campaign to support the University he loved.”

Cook said Baylor will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication of the Welcome Center at 10 a.m. Sept. 8. He said the university will host events for students throughout the day, culminating in “Howdy at the Hurd,” a partnership with the Pi Beta Phi sorority which will bring country musician Bailey Zimmerman to the Welcome Center for an exclusive concert for students.