New $9 million Paul Tyson Field could be ready by September

A North Richland Hills company could start work on a new $9 million Paul Tyson Field as soon as next month and have the facility ready to host events by September.

The Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Thursday to award a contract to Northridge Construction Group, which bested three other firms, including two from Waco. The 2,000-seat replacement for the 60-year-old stadium will take shape just across 44th Street from the existing facility, a little closer to Waco High School.

The move is part of a larger bond-funded project involving the county, the school district and city of Waco, which together own about 260 acres in the area of the Extraco Events Center fairgrounds. Other highlights of the project include a $32 million multi-purpose facility called The BASE nearing completion on Bosque Boulevard; a new livestock facility that will eventually take the current Paul Tyson site behind the Extraco Coliseum, and relocation of the Lake Air Little League fields.

The voter-approved bond is being paid back with new McLennan County taxes on hotel stays and car rentals. The county will be chipping in $2.4 million from that funding source for the new Paul Tyson Field, which is named for a 1920s Waco High football coach.