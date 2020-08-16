New mart school expected to wow students

"This is definitely a change, but I think it's the little things we appreciate the most — the air-conditioned gym, the outlets in every corner, the hardwired internet, the working Wi-Fi, the walls that let your cellphone signal come through. … Our old building had a ton of history, but it just wasn't very conducive to the type of learning we want to provide to our students," Burnett said.

The old school had just 67 wall outlets to serve more than 200 students, plus teachers and administrators, each with a school-issued laptop to keep charged. Classes actually ended there before the bond election for the new school. To cut down on staffing needs and avoid costly maintenance for a facility on its way out, the district moved high school and middle school students into the elementary school building and moved elementary school students into the former middle school building in 2017.

Math teacher Stephanie Carter, who started her career with Mart ISD in 1974, she said she is excited to be in the newest addition to the district and is excited to see her students. Some smaller special-purpose buildings had been added over the years to keep up with the district's needs.