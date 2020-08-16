New mart school expected to wow students

Mart High School students will start an unusual year in a new place. Many will get a first look at their new $13 million school Monday, when they pick up class schedules and have an opportunity to take a tour along with their parents or guardians.
The facility serving seventh through 12th graders replaces a school built in 1929. Mart voters approved a $9.2 million bond in 2017, and Mart native James Lee Davis gave $7 million to the district the same year, with much of the bond and the donations going to the new high school. Precautions against COVID-19 mean some of the building's features likely will not get broken in this year, but there is still plenty to look forward to, Mart Superintendent Betsy Burnett said.
"I don't know if opening a brand new school would be easy when you're not in a pandemic. I think it is a difficult thing to do regardless, especially when you're doing it in July, right before school starts," Burnett said. " But in the middle of a pandemic, there are definitely some hiccups along the way. No more collaborative seating, will you get to use the state-of-the-art study rooms and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) center? So I guess mainly some disappointments that some things may have to wait until this nightmare is over."
About 90% of students districtwide are expected to return for in-person instruction, and the ones heading to the new school will be greeted by high ceilings, wide hallways, classrooms with modern equipment, new locker and equipment rooms and an air-conditioned gym.
"This is definitely a change, but I think it's the little things we appreciate the most — the air-conditioned gym, the outlets in every corner, the hardwired internet, the working Wi-Fi, the walls that let your cellphone signal come through. … Our old building had a ton of history, but it just wasn't very conducive to the type of learning we want to provide to our students," Burnett said.
The old school had just 67 wall outlets to serve more than 200 students, plus teachers and administrators, each with a school-issued laptop to keep charged. Classes actually ended there before the bond election for the new school. To cut down on staffing needs and avoid costly maintenance for a facility on its way out, the district moved high school and middle school students into the elementary school building and moved elementary school students into the former middle school building in 2017.
Math teacher Stephanie Carter, who started her career with Mart ISD in 1974, she said she is excited to be in the newest addition to the district and is excited to see her students. Some smaller special-purpose buildings had been added over the years to keep up with the district's needs.
"I've always been in Mart, and the old building was an old building," Carter said. "I moved out to the science building when they built it and that was like going into a new school, but now I am here in this new school and it is very nice with brand new equipment and new desks.
"I am excited and I am hoping the kids will be too."
One new addition, not part of the initial plan for the school, will greet anyone heading inside.
A check-in station with a "thermal mirror," a camera with a monitor facing the user and thermal imaging, will screen students, staff members and visitors for fever as a precaution against COVID-19. The elementary school will also have a thermal mirror.
"We have two, and they will be used any time someone comes into the building, including when students leave for open lunch, so we can check to see daily temperature checks for our students," Burnett said. "Each device cost about $3,500, but it is definitely something that will help, especially for the well-being of staff and students."
All students and staff members also will be required to wear face coverings while indoors and abide by social distancing guidelines, and will be expected to wash or sanitize their hands frequently throughout the day.
Teachers are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms, and the 2020-21 school year will be filled with firsts, especially for Mart, Burnett said.
"This year is going to make history for several reasons," she said. "We're going to do everything we can, from disinfectant spray that is sprayed between every class period to temperature checks every morning on all entrants to the building, regularly monitoring, hand sanitizer, hand washing.
"You name it, we've got it. So, face masks, we're just doing the best we can, and we also are trying to also offer a top-notch remote program for those who still don't feel comfortable sending their students."
