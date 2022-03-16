New MCC Learning Commons named for President Johnette McKown

The folks planning a ribbon-cutting Wednesday at McLennan Community College did not fib to President Johnette McKown to get her there. But they did leave out one detail: The new Learning Commons would bear her name.

The Louisiana native so values the role community colleges play in higher education she "reverse transferred" to earn an associate's degree at Paris Junior College in northeast Texas while pursuing a master's degree and doctorate from Texas A&M University-Commerce. Colleagues said students are her passion, which is why secrecy cloaked Wednesday's fete.

"If we had asked her about it, about naming it after her, she probably would have said no," MCC Board Chair K. Paul Holt said. "This was an absolutely terrific idea floated by our 'student success' folks. It was a no-brainer, and everybody did a great job of keeping it secret. She has spent her life giving to other people, helping them learn and better themselves.

"Rarely does my mischief have a positive outlet. This is that one time, that once in a blue moon, when it worked out."

McKown has been MCC president since 2009, an administrator there since 1989. She said enrollment at MCC, like at other community colleges nationwide, has stagnated during the pandemic. Records show enrollment at MCC stands at 7,074 for the spring semester.

McKown said Wednesday's surprise delighted her, though admittedly she became suspicious seeing all but one board member in attendance. That is not typically the turnout among busy people invited to ceremonial events. Then there was that "tacky little curtain" used to hide her name, McKown said.

All was forgiven, because Learning Commons honors students, she said.

"That's where my heart is. It's more about them than it is about me," McKown said. "If I have a legacy, that would be it."

The Learning Commons brings library services, academic support and tutoring, and technical support to a centralized location on campus, the top floor of the Learning Technology Center, an MCC press release says.

At a cost of $756,000, HCS Construction Services of Central Texas created private study rooms, classrooms, and open areas for study, computer use and relaxation.

"We're taking existing space and making it more study-friendly," Holt said.

MCC introduced it to the public during a three-hour event that included door prizes, a scavenger hunt, tours and refreshments.

The school is not spending federal funds on the project, though it did receive $36.6 million from the federal American Rescue Plan related to COVID-19, said Stephen Benson, MCC's vice president for finance and administration.

Benson said $14.6 million went directly to students. Students taking nine or more semester hours and qualifying for federal Pell Grants during the fall received $1,500 checks, while those taking fewer than nine hours while also qualifying for Pell Grants received $1,000, Benson said.

The $22 million balance will go to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system in the Community Services Center, and to cover technology-related expenses that include fiber upgrades and the replacement of network switches and routers. All work complies with guidelines relating to the American Rescue Plan, Benson said.

