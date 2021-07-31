New spike in COIVD-19 complicates another back-to-school season in Waco

The once again fast-changing climate surrounding COVID-19 has complicated hopes for a simpler back-to-school season, but Waco-are school leaders are trying to stay as optimistic as they are adaptable.
Updated guidelines for school districts are expected this week from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, so many districts are holding off on giving students and families details of their health protocols until the local public health experts offer their input.
Midway Independent School District's 8,000 students are expected to return to classes, in person, Aug. 17. The district has a letter drafted and ready to send to families outlining its plans, but it is holding off until it gets word from the health district, district spokesperson Traci Marlin said.
“Everything is changing quickly again and we had a committee working on information in June and it evolved again in July,” Marlin said.
Driving the fresh round of uncertainty is a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the rate of new cases in McLennan County that started about a month ago.
As of Friday, local hospitals were treating 63 patients with COVID-19, up from 10 as of July 1. The number of active cases among McLennan County residents has about doubled in each of the past two weeks compared to the previous weeks. The active case count stood at 661 Friday.
The coronavirus' delta variant has altered back-to-school plans, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
“The delta variant has had an impact on everything,” Craine said. “The variant is COVID on steroids.”
The Midway school board reviewed preliminary COVID-19-related plans July 20, including fully in-person instruction, optional mask use, encouragement for employees and students to get "vaccinated as soon as possible," requirements for employees and students to report any COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure to the coronavirus, continued enhanced cleaning, additional space at lunchtime, close monitoring of community transmission rates and outbreaks, and close monitoring of guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas Education Agency and local health officials.
The plans also call for district to remain adaptable to changing situations, and that element is already being put into practice as the district awaits input from the health district before telling families what to expect.
“We work well with them (the health district) and we want to work well with them and be a partner in how we approach this to make sure we are in compliance with what they put out,” Marlin said.
The health district's input is particularly important because input from state-level officials has not been sufficient, she said.
“TEA and the governor of Texas are still leaving things very broad and open as usual,” Marlin said.
Craine, said the local health district, likewise, is ready to give school leaders the information they need to set policies specific to their districts and campuses.
“We need to address it and we are working with the schools,” Craine said. “They know their school so they need to be a part of it and have a say on what they can manage.”
Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the district, which has 15,000 students, is moving forward with preparations for the year while waiting on the health district to finalize COVID-19 protocols.
“We are aiming for as normal of a school year as possible but of course normal isn’t going to look like it did pre-COVID,” Kincannon said. “We will open as near to normal as we can and see how things progress.”
Waco ISD, whose first day of school is Aug. 23, will encourage masks and vaccinations, but not require them, and will implement social distancing measures. For example, classroom desks will be arranged in rows rather than clusters with students facing each other.
Currently, the district plans to require any student or employee who tests positive for COVID-19 to quarantine, following CDC guidelines. Anyone unvaccinated and exposed to someone who tests positive also would be required to quarantine, though vaccinated people would not be required to quarantine after exposure, Kinannon said.
In elementary schools last year, everyone in a classroom was required to quarantine if anyone in the classroom tested positive, but the district will follow the health district's lead on quarantine policies this year, said Rhiannon Settles, director of health services at Waco ISD.
“We like to lean on our local health department pretty heavily to help us make the best decision for our kids,” Settles said.
Waco ISD will also partner with the health district to host vaccination clinics every three weeks. They will be at various locations to improve access. The first will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at University High School. The district's Family Fest on Aug. 14 also will include a vaccination clinic.
“We hope that our teachers will get vaccinated so that they can stay healthy for themselves and for our students,” Kincannon said. “I think all of our teachers are optimistic with the start of the new school year."
La Vega ISD also will partner with the health district to host a vaccination clinic, from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at La Vega High School. Minors need to be accompanied by an adult to receive a vaccine.
Like Midway, China Spring ISD is also holding off on releasing detailed information on its protocols for the start of school.
“China Spring ISD is continuing to work on its back to school plans and procedures and when everything is finalized we will communicate those to our parents, faculty, and staff,” Superintendent Marc Faulkner said in a statement.
Connally ISD, however, has released its back to school guidelines for the 2021-22 school year, with an understanding that the guidelines could be changed depending on the public health situation.
Connally, like other districts, highly encourages vaccines for eligible students, and promotes social distancing and disinfection and deep cleaning protocols. It plans also detail procedures for the closure of classrooms, including how students will be able to make up classwork, if needed.
Legislation to provide funding for remote instruction failed in the recent state legislative session, so makeup work is currently the only option for students required to quarantine, said Marlin at Midway ISD.
Kincannon said Waco ISD is anticipating that some students will need to quarantine, but district officials are trying to remain optimistic.
Lorena ISD, home to 1,751 students, will be returning to class Aug. 12 and hosting a Back to School Bash on Aug. 9.
Superintendent Joe Kucera said he is excited for the start of the school year, but planning has been a little more of a challenge than expected.