New spike in COVID-19 complicates another back-to-school season in Waco

“TEA and the governor of Texas are still leaving things very broad and open as usual,” Marlin said.

Craine said the local health district is ready to gives chool leaders the information they need to set policies specific to their districts and campuses.

“We need to address it and we are working with the schools,” Craine said. “They know their school so they need to be a part of it and have a say on what they can manage.”

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the district, which has 15,000 students, is moving forward with preparations for the year while waiting on the health district to finalize COVID-19 protocols.

“We are aiming for as normal of a school year as possible but of course normal isn’t going to look like it did pre-COVID,” Kincannon said. “We will open as near to normal as we can and see how things progress.”

Waco ISD, whose first day of school is Aug. 23, will encourage masks and vaccinations, but not require them, and will implement social distancing measures. For example, classroom desks will be arranged in rows rather than clusters with students facing each other.