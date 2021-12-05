New Truett Seminary master's program combines agriculture, theology, social justice

Howell said it was her theological studies that drew her to farming, not the other way around, and most of her students are in the same boat.

“It’s a spiritual discipline,” she said. “Farming in Texas is not for the faint of heart, not the kind of farming where you’re actually in the field every day.”

Howell, who is Baptist, said the church has not always done enough to address humankind’s relationship with the land, and she believes the issue cannot be ignored any longer. She cited a U.N. projection that by 2050, 1.2 billion people will be displaced by climate change across the planet, as an example of why.

“Taking care of the poorest of the poor and the care of the land, those go hand in hand,” she said. “You can’t just care for land without thinking of the inhabitants who live on that land, and you can’t just think about people who live on the land without thinking about the land itself.”