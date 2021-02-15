No school again: Waco-area districts closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to storm

Waco residential and commercial trash pickup on Monday has been moved to Wednesday and Tuesday’s pickup to Saturday.

All McLennan County offices will be closed until 10 a.m. Thursday. The Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for Tuesday will still be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

COVID-19 prevention

COVID-19 testing sites at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center and McLennan Community College are closed until further notice. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s next vaccination clinic has not yet been scheduled.

H-E-B

H-E-B stores in Waco were open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, as were stores in Gatesville, Marlin and Mexia. Curbside service and home delivery service will be reduced over the next few days. The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed Monday.

PHOTO GALLERY