No school again: Waco-area districts closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to storm

Most McLennan County school districts are extending their closures through midweek due to the ongoing winter storm.
The National Weather Service’s forecast called for Monday night temperatures to fall to 1 degree, warming to 25 on Tuesday with clear skies. The forecast called for freezing rain and sleet Tuesday night with a low of 22.
Not all schools have communicated their plans for Wednesday classes and beyond. Check wacotrib.com or school district websites and social media channels later today for updates.
Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites:
Local schools
Waco ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Midway ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Abbott ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Axtell ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Belton ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school Tuesday, virtual learning planned for Wednesday
Bosqueville ISD — campus closed, remote learning only Tuesday and Wednesday
Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Tuesday
China Spring ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Clifton ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Connally ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Crawford ISD — no school Tuesday
Gatesville ISD — no school Tuesday
Gholson ISD — no school Tuesday
Hallsburg ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school Tuesday
Hillsboro ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
La Vega ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Lorena ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Mart ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
McGregor ISD — no school Tuesday
Moody ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Parkview Christian — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Premier High School — campus closed Tuesday and Wednesday, remote learning only
Rapoport Academy — campuses closed Tuesday and Wednesday, remote learning only
Riesel ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Robinson ISD — campuses closed Tuesday and Wednesday, remote learning only
St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school Tuesday
Temple ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Valley Mills ISD — no school Tuesday
Vanguard College Preparatory School — campus closed Tuesday through Thursday, remote learning only
West ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday
Colleges
Baylor University — campus closed Tuesday, online classes and telework canceled
McLennan Community College — campus closed Tuesday, online classes continue as normal
TSTC — campus closed Tuesday, no online classes
Central Texas College — campus closed Tuesday and Wednesday, no online classes
Local government
Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, all community centers, Cobbs Recycling Center, all Waco-McLennan County library branches and the Waco Mammoth National Monument are closed Monday and Tuesday.
Waco residential and commercial trash pickup on Monday has been moved to Wednesday and Tuesday’s pickup to Saturday.
All McLennan County offices will be closed until 10 a.m. Thursday. The Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for Tuesday will still be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
COVID-19 prevention
COVID-19 testing sites at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center and McLennan Community College are closed until further notice. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s next vaccination clinic has not yet been scheduled.
H-E-B
H-E-B stores in Waco were open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, as were stores in Gatesville, Marlin and Mexia. Curbside service and home delivery service will be reduced over the next few days. The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed Monday.