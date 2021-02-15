 Skip to main content
No school again: Waco-area districts closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to storm
breaking

No school again: Waco-area districts closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to storm

Weather

Baylor University students enjoy the snow day while taking photos on campus.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Most McLennan County school districts are extending their closures through midweek due to the ongoing winter storm.

The National Weather Service’s forecast called for Monday night temperatures to fall to 1 degree, warming to 25 on Tuesday with clear skies. The forecast called for freezing rain and sleet Tuesday night with a low of 22.

Not all schools have communicated their plans for Wednesday classes and beyond. Check wacotrib.com or school district websites and social media channels later today for updates.

Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites:

Local schools

Waco ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Midway ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Abbott ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Axtell ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Belton ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school Tuesday, virtual learning planned for Wednesday

Bosqueville ISD — campus closed, remote learning only Tuesday and Wednesday

Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Tuesday

China Spring ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Clifton ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Connally ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Crawford ISD — no school Tuesday

Gatesville ISD — no school Tuesday

Gholson ISD — no school Tuesday

Hallsburg ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school Tuesday

Hillsboro ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

La Vega ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Lorena ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Mart ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

McGregor ISD — no school Tuesday

Moody ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Parkview Christian — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Premier High School — campus closed Tuesday and Wednesday, remote learning only

Rapoport Academy — campuses closed Tuesday and Wednesday, remote learning only

Riesel ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Robinson ISD — campuses closed Tuesday and Wednesday, remote learning only

St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school Tuesday

Temple ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Valley Mills ISD — no school Tuesday

Vanguard College Preparatory School — campus closed Tuesday through Thursday, remote learning only

West ISD — no school Tuesday and Wednesday

Colleges

Baylor University — campus closed Tuesday, online classes and telework canceled

McLennan Community College — campus closed Tuesday, online classes continue as normal

TSTC — campus closed Tuesday, no online classes

Central Texas College — campus closed Tuesday and Wednesday, no online classes 

Local government

Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, all community centers, Cobbs Recycling Center, all Waco-McLennan County library branches and the Waco Mammoth National Monument are closed Monday and Tuesday.

Waco residential and commercial trash pickup on Monday has been moved to Wednesday and Tuesday’s pickup to Saturday.

All McLennan County offices will be closed until 10 a.m. Thursday. The Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for Tuesday will still be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

COVID-19 prevention

COVID-19 testing sites at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center and McLennan Community College are closed until further notice. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s next vaccination clinic has not yet been scheduled.

H-E-B

H-E-B stores in Waco were open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, as were stores in Gatesville, Marlin and Mexia. Curbside service and home delivery service will be reduced over the next few days. The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed Monday.

