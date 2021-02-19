 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No school Friday for Waco-area districts
0 comments

No school Friday for Waco-area districts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winter Weather

Sledders walk up the hill next to the Riverside Treatment Plant on Wednesday. The plant came back into service Tuesday after a power outage earlier caused a shortfall of millions of gallons.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

As roads remain icy around Central Texas with freezing temperatures persisting, McLennan County schools are remaining closed Friday.

Remote learning is called off with power outages still commonplace in the area.

Friday's Waco forecast calls for a high of 36 degrees, though the wind chill will still be between 3 and 13 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Highs of 46 Saturday and 58 Sunday are projected, with Saturday night dropping to only 40 degrees, the first non-freezing night in Waco since Feb. 8.

Here is the school closing information available on district social media accounts and websites early Friday morning:

Waco ISD — no school Friday

Midway ISD — no school Friday

Abbott ISD — no school Friday

Axtell ISD — no school Friday

Belton ISD — no school Friday

Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school Friday

Bosqueville ISD — no school Friday

Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Friday

China Spring ISD — no school Friday

Clifton ISD — no school Friday

Connally ISD — no school Friday

Crawford ISD — no school Friday

Gatesville ISD — no school Friday

Gholson ISD — no school Friday

Hallsburg ISD — no school Friday

Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school Friday

Hillsboro ISD — no school Friday

La Vega ISD — no school Friday

Lorena ISD — no school Friday

Marlin ISD — no school Friday

Mart ISD — no school Friday

McGregor ISD — no school Friday

Meridian ISD — no school Friday

Moody ISD — no school Friday

Parkview Christian — campus closed Friday, remote learning continues

Premier High School — no school Friday

Rapoport Academy — no information posted

Riesel ISD — no school Friday

Robinson ISD — no school Friday

St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — campus closed Friday, distance learning continues

Temple ISD — no school Friday

Valley Mills ISD — no school Friday

Vanguard College Preparatory School — no information posted

West ISD — no school Friday

Whitney ISD — no school Friday

Colleges

Baylor University — remote instruction and telework resume Friday, no in-person classes Friday

McLennan Community College — campus closed through Sunday, all classes canceled

TSTC — campus closed until Monday, all classes canceled

Central Texas College — campuses closed through Sunday, no online classes

PHOTO GALLERY

+135 NEW PHOTOS — Icy streets across Waco; submit your best shots
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert