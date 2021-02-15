 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No school Monday in Waco area; weather closures planned for Tuesday and beyond
0 comments
alert top story

No school Monday in Waco area; weather closures planned for Tuesday and beyond

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WISD Covid-19 (copy)
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

Most McLennan County school districts are not holding classes Monday, Feb. 15 due to the Presidents Day holiday.

Many districts are planning for school closures through the rest of the week due to the ongoing winter storm.

The National Weather Service predicted 3 to 7 inches of snow Sunday night with an overnight low of 14. Snow was also possible Monday, with a high of 16 and “near blizzard conditions,” the NWS said in an advisory. Temperatures were forecast to fall to 6 degrees Monday night, with a high of 24 on Tuesday, with freezing rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Not all schools have communicated their plans for Tuesday and Wednesday classes. Check wacotrib.com or school district websites and social media channels later today for updates.

Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites:

Local schools

Waco ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday

Midway ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday

Abbott ISD, no school Monday

Axtell ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday

Belton ISD, no school Monday

Bishop Reicher Catholic, no school Monday

Bosqueville ISD, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Wednesday

Bruceville-Eddy ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday

China Spring ISD, no school Monday

Clifton ISD, no school Monday

Connally ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday

Crawford ISD, no school Monday

Gatesville ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday

Gholson ISD, no school Monday

Hallsburg ISD, no school Monday

Harmony Science/School of Innovation, no school Monday

Hillsboro ISD, no school Monday

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

La Vega ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday

Lorena ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday

Mart ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday

McGregor ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday

Moody ISD, no school Monday

Parkview Christian, no school Monday and Tuesday

Premier High School, no school Monday

Rapoport Academy, no school Monday

Riesel ISD, no school Monday

Robinson ISD, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Wednesday

St. Mary's Catholic (West), no school Monday

Temple ISD, no school Monday

Valley Mills ISD, no school Monday

Vanguard College Preparatory School, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Thursday

West ISD, no school Monday, campuses closed Tuesday-Wednesday, see Skyward School Messenger for remote learning information

no information available: Live Oak Classical School

Colleges

Baylor University, campus closed, remote instruction Monday and planned through Wednesday

McLennan Community College, campus and child development center closed Monday, online classes continue as normal

TSTC, campus closed Monday, online and remote instruction only

Central Texas College, campus closed, no classes Monday, remote instruction only Tuesday and Wednesday

Photo gallery

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden cabinet nominees yet to be confirmed by the Senate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert