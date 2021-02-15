No school Monday in Waco area; weather closures planned for Tuesday and beyond

Most McLennan County school districts are not holding classes Monday, Feb. 15 due to the Presidents Day holiday.

Many districts are planning for school closures through the rest of the week due to the ongoing winter storm.

The National Weather Service predicted 3 to 7 inches of snow Sunday night with an overnight low of 14. Snow was also possible Monday, with a high of 16 and “near blizzard conditions,” the NWS said in an advisory. Temperatures were forecast to fall to 6 degrees Monday night, with a high of 24 on Tuesday, with freezing rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Not all schools have communicated their plans for Tuesday and Wednesday classes. Check wacotrib.com or school district websites and social media channels later today for updates.