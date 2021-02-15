No school Monday in Waco area; weather closures planned for Tuesday and beyond

Most McLennan County school districts are not holding classes Monday, Feb. 15 due to the Presidents Day holiday.
Many districts are planning for school closures through the rest of the week due to the ongoing winter storm.
The National Weather Service predicted 3 to 7 inches of snow Sunday night with an overnight low of 14. Snow was also possible Monday, with a high of 16 and “near blizzard conditions,” the NWS said in an advisory. Temperatures were forecast to fall to 6 degrees Monday night, with a high of 24 on Tuesday, with freezing rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Not all schools have communicated their plans for Tuesday and Wednesday classes. Check wacotrib.com or school district websites and social media channels later today for updates.
Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites:
Local schools
Waco ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday
Midway ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday
Abbott ISD, no school Monday
Axtell ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday
Belton ISD, no school Monday
Bishop Reicher Catholic, no school Monday
Bosqueville ISD, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Wednesday
Bruceville-Eddy ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday
China Spring ISD, no school Monday
Clifton ISD, no school Monday
Connally ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday
Crawford ISD, no school Monday
Gatesville ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday
Gholson ISD, no school Monday
Hallsburg ISD, no school Monday
Harmony Science/School of Innovation, no school Monday
Hillsboro ISD, no school Monday
La Vega ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday
Lorena ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday
Mart ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday
McGregor ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday
Moody ISD, no school Monday
Parkview Christian, no school Monday and Tuesday
Premier High School, no school Monday
Rapoport Academy, no school Monday
Riesel ISD, no school Monday
Robinson ISD, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Wednesday
St. Mary's Catholic (West), no school Monday
Temple ISD, no school Monday
Valley Mills ISD, no school Monday
Vanguard College Preparatory School, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Thursday
West ISD, no school Monday, campuses closed Tuesday-Wednesday, see Skyward School Messenger for remote learning information
no information available: Live Oak Classical School
Colleges
Baylor University, campus closed, remote instruction Monday and planned through Wednesday