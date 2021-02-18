No school through end of week for most Waco-area campuses

With freezing temperatures remaining in the forecast for McLennan County into Friday and power and water issues continuing, many schools in the area have announced they will remain closed Thursday and Friday, through the end of the school week.

Others will remain closed Thursday and reassess the possibility for Friday classes. Most districts are abandoning remote learning due to power outages still widespread in the area.

The first hope for above-freezing temperatures in Waco appears Friday, with a forecast high of 35 with sunny skies. Thursday's forecast high is 31, according to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the school closing information available on district social media accounts and websites Wednesday evening:

Waco ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Midway ISD — no school Thursday and Friday