No school through end of week for most Waco-area campuses

With freezing temperatures remaining in the forecast for McLennan County into Friday and power and water issues continuing, many schools in the area have announced they will remain closed Thursday and Friday, through the end of the school week.
Others will remain closed Thursday and reassess the possibility for Friday classes. Most districts are abandoning remote learning due to power outages still widespread in the area.
The first hope for above-freezing temperatures in Waco appears Friday, with a forecast high of 35 with sunny skies. Thursday's forecast high is 31, according to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday afternoon.
Here is the school closing information available on district social media accounts and websites Wednesday evening:
Waco ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Midway ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Abbott ISD — no school Thursday
Axtell ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Belton ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school Thursday and Friday
Bosqueville ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
China Spring ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Clifton ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Connally ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Crawford ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Gatesville ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Gholson ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Hallsburg ISD — no school Thursday
Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school Thursday and Friday
Hillsboro ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
La Vega ISD — no school Thursday
Lorena ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Marlin ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Mart ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
McGregor ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Meridian ISD — no school Thursday
Moody ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Parkview Christian — campus closed Thursday and Friday, remote learning continues
Premier High School — no school Thursday and Friday
Rapoport Academy — no information posted
Riesel ISD — no school Thursday
Robinson ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school Thursday and Friday
Temple ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Valley Mills ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Vanguard College Preparatory School — campus closed Thursday, remote learning only
West ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Whitney ISD — no school Thursday and Friday
Colleges
Baylor University — no school Thursday, online classes and telework canceled
McLennan Community College — campus closed until Monday, all classes canceled
TSTC — campus closed until Monday, all classes canceled
Central Texas College — campuses closed through Friday, no online classes