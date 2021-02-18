 Skip to main content
No school through end of week for most Waco-area campuses
No school through end of week for most Waco-area campuses

Winter Weather

A trio of pickups works together to extract a truck from a ditch on Hewitt Drive.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

With freezing temperatures remaining in the forecast for McLennan County into Friday and power and water issues continuing, many schools in the area have announced they will remain closed Thursday and Friday, through the end of the school week.

Others will remain closed Thursday and reassess the possibility for Friday classes. Most districts are abandoning remote learning due to power outages still widespread in the area.

The first hope for above-freezing temperatures in Waco appears Friday, with a forecast high of 35 with sunny skies. Thursday's forecast high is 31, according to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the school closing information available on district social media accounts and websites Wednesday evening:

Waco ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Midway ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Abbott ISD — no school Thursday

Axtell ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Belton ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school Thursday and Friday

Bosqueville ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

China Spring ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Clifton ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Connally ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Crawford ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Gatesville ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Gholson ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Hallsburg ISD — no school Thursday

Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school Thursday and Friday

Hillsboro ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

La Vega ISD — no school Thursday

Lorena ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Marlin ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Mart ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

McGregor ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Meridian ISD — no school Thursday

Moody ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Parkview Christian — campus closed Thursday and Friday, remote learning continues

Premier High School — no school Thursday and Friday

Rapoport Academy — no information posted

Riesel ISD — no school Thursday

Robinson ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school Thursday and Friday

Temple ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Valley Mills ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Vanguard College Preparatory School — campus closed Thursday, remote learning only

West ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Whitney ISD — no school Thursday and Friday

Colleges

Baylor University — no school Thursday, online classes and telework canceled

McLennan Community College — campus closed until Monday, all classes canceled

TSTC — campus closed until Monday, all classes canceled

Central Texas College — campuses closed through Friday, no online classes

