No school Thursday for most Waco-area districts

Due to freezing weather and precipitation, most McLennan County and Waco-area school districts have canceled school for Thursday, Feb. 3.
The National Weather Service predicted a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet overnight, leading to hazardous road conditions and possible tree damages and power outages.
Groundhog Day brought a winter storm to Waco and much of the central United States on Wednesday, closing schools and offices, canceling flight…
Between midnight and 6 p.m. Thursday, ice accumulations could range from 0.1 to 0.25 inches, while a half inch of sleet could accumulate, according the NWS advisory.
Temperatures in Waco are expected to drop to 26 overnight Wednesday, followed by a high of 27 on Thursday, with freezing rain and sleet mostly before 3 p.m. Precipitation is forecast to end by Thursday night, when the forecast low is 19, with wind chill values of 5 to 10 degrees.
The forecast calls for a high of 35 Friday, dropping to 17 Friday night. A high of 39 is expected Saturday, dropping to 20 overnight.
Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites. For most schools, extracurricular activities have also been canceled:
Waco ISD — no school Thursday, district offices closed
Midway ISD — no school Thursday, district offices closed
Abbott ISD — no school Thursday
Axtell ISD — no school Thursday, 10 a.m. start on Friday
Belton ISD — no school Thursday
Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school Thursday
Bosqueville ISD — no school Thursday
Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Thursday
China Spring ISD — no school Thursday
Clifton ISD — no school Thursday, 10 a.m. start on Friday
Connally ISD — no school Thursday
Crawford ISD — no school Thursday
Gatesville ISD — no school Thursday, 10 a.m. start on Friday
Gholson ISD — no school Thursday
Hallsburg ISD — no school Thursday
Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school Thursday or Friday
Hillsboro ISD — no school Thursday
La Vega ISD — no school Thursday
Lorena ISD — no school Thursday
Mart ISD — no school Thursday
McGregor ISD — no school Thursday
Moody ISD — no school Thursday
Parkview Christian — no school Thursday
Premier High School — no school Thursday
Rapoport Academy — no school Thursday
Riesel ISD — no school Thursday
Robinson ISD — no school Thursday
St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school Thursday
St. Paul's Episcopal — no school Thursday
Temple ISD — no school Thursday
Valley Mills ISD — no school Thursday
West ISD — no school Thursday, 10 a.m. start on Friday
No information available: Vanguard College Preparatory School
Colleges
Baylor University — online classes and telework for Thursday and Friday
MCC — no classes Thursday
TSTC — in-person classes canceled Thursday, online classes only
Government offices and services
McLennan County Courthouse — closed Thursday
McLennan County offices — closed Thursday
City of Waco offices — closed Thursday
Waco garbage pickup — Residents with Thursday and Friday garbage pickup should leave their carts at the curb as usual, and crews will assess road conditions and decide whether to have a make-up collection day Saturday.
Waco-McLennan County Library system — all locations closed Thursday
Warming centers
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. — open through Thursday night
The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave. — open during daytime
Local attractions
Cameron Park Zoo — closed Thursday
Waco Mammoth National Monument — closed Thursday
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum — closed Thursday
Texas Sports Hall of Fame — closed Thursday
Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute — closed Thursday
Mayborn Museum — closed Thursday and Friday
Martin Museum of Art — closed Thursday