No school Thursday for most Waco-area districts
No school Thursday for most Waco-area districts

Another power storm is set to drop significant rain, snow, and ice to much of the South and Midwest, with plans to impact the East Coast and Northeast in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Due to freezing weather and precipitation, most McLennan County and Waco-area school districts have canceled school for Thursday, Feb. 3.

The National Weather Service predicted a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet overnight, leading to hazardous road conditions and possible tree damages and power outages.

Between midnight and 6 p.m. Thursday, ice accumulations could range from 0.1 to 0.25 inches, while a half inch of sleet could accumulate, according the NWS advisory.

Temperatures in Waco are expected to drop to 26 overnight Wednesday, followed by a high of 27 on Thursday, with freezing rain and sleet mostly before 3 p.m. Precipitation is forecast to end by Thursday night, when the forecast low is 19, with wind chill values of 5 to 10 degrees.

The forecast calls for a high of 35 Friday, dropping to 17 Friday night. A high of 39 is expected Saturday, dropping to 20 overnight.

Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites. For most schools, extracurricular activities have also been canceled:

Waco ISD — no school Thursday, district offices closed

Midway ISD — no school Thursday, district offices closed

Abbott ISD — no school Thursday

Axtell ISD — no school Thursday, 10 a.m. start on Friday

Belton ISD — no school Thursday

Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school Thursday

Bosqueville ISD — no school Thursday

Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Thursday

China Spring ISD — no school Thursday

Clifton ISD — no school Thursday, 10 a.m. start on Friday

Connally ISD — no school Thursday

Crawford ISD — no school Thursday

Gatesville ISD — no school Thursday, 10 a.m. start on Friday

Gholson ISD — no school Thursday

Hallsburg ISD — no school Thursday

Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school Thursday or Friday

Hillsboro ISD — no school Thursday

La Vega ISD — no school Thursday

Lorena ISD — no school Thursday

Mart ISD — no school Thursday

McGregor ISD — no school Thursday

Moody ISD — no school Thursday

Parkview Christian — no school Thursday

Premier High School — no school Thursday

Rapoport Academy — no school Thursday

Riesel ISD — no school Thursday

Robinson ISD — no school Thursday

St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school Thursday

St. Paul's Episcopal — no school Thursday

Temple ISD — no school Thursday

Valley Mills ISD — no school Thursday

West ISD — no school Thursday, 10 a.m. start on Friday

No information available: Vanguard College Preparatory School

Colleges

Baylor University — online classes and telework for Thursday and Friday

MCC — no classes Thursday

TSTC — in-person classes canceled Thursday, online classes only

Government offices and services

McLennan County Courthouse — closed Thursday

McLennan County offices — closed Thursday

City of Waco offices — closed Thursday

Waco garbage pickup — Residents with Thursday and Friday garbage pickup should leave their carts at the curb as usual, and crews will assess road conditions and decide whether to have a make-up collection day Saturday.

Waco-McLennan County Library system — all locations closed Thursday

Warming centers

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. — open through Thursday night

The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave. — open during daytime

Local attractions

Cameron Park Zoo — closed Thursday

Waco Mammoth National Monument — closed Thursday

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum — closed Thursday

Texas Sports Hall of Fame — closed Thursday

Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute — closed Thursday

Mayborn Museum — closed Thursday and Friday

Martin Museum of Art — closed Thursday

