No school Thursday for most Waco-area districts

Due to freezing weather and precipitation, most McLennan County and Waco-area school districts have canceled school for Thursday, Feb. 3.

The National Weather Service predicted a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet overnight, leading to hazardous road conditions and possible tree damages and power outages.

Between midnight and 6 p.m. Thursday, ice accumulations could range from 0.1 to 0.25 inches, while a half inch of sleet could accumulate, according the NWS advisory.

Temperatures in Waco are expected to drop to 26 overnight Wednesday, followed by a high of 27 on Thursday, with freezing rain and sleet mostly before 3 p.m. Precipitation is forecast to end by Thursday night, when the forecast low is 19, with wind chill values of 5 to 10 degrees.

The forecast calls for a high of 35 Friday, dropping to 17 Friday night. A high of 39 is expected Saturday, dropping to 20 overnight.

Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites. For most schools, extracurricular activities have also been canceled: