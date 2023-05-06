In the closest of Saturday’s city and school elections, Waco ISD at-large Trustee Angelo Ochoa edged past challenger Peaches Henry with a breath-holding three votes, with 50.1%, or 1,071 votes, out of 2,139 total votes, over Henry’s 49.9%, or 1,068 votes.

The paper-thin margin made both candidates aware it may not be the final result.

“There are some ballots that need to be cured and any mail-in votes postmarked today will need to be counted,” said an audibly positive Henry. “We trust the process and let the process work.”

Regardless of the outcome, both candidates praised their supporters and promised to work with whoever won.

“My reaction was I was very happy to hear the record number of votes. Even if I lost, it was very close to being a winning number (of votes). I’m very happy with those numbers,” said Henry, a McLennan Community College English professor and president of the Waco NAACP.

For incumbent Ochoa, who won election to the unexpired term of the at-large seat last May by a more than 400-vote margin, the vote was “insane,” with the lead switching several times in the course of the evening’s counting.

“I didn’t think this election would give me a panic attack,” said Ochoa, who works as a financial advisor.

While Henry held an edge in absentee and early voting, Ochoa took a 22-vote margin on Election Day voting and, in fact, recalled receiving a text from several ex-students who had said they had voted for him right before the polls had closed.

Ochoa had run on his experience in working with the current board, highlighting the district's progress in raising teacher salaries with measures to improve hiring and retention, and in strengthening school security and safety. Henry's platform included student academic excellence, support of students and teachers and school safety.

Asked what he thinks the nearly dead heat means, Ochoa said he does not think there are many issues on which he and Henry differ and that both candidates would continue to support Waco ISD regardless of the final winner.

District 5

The margin of victory was larger in the District 5 race to fill the unexpired term of resigning Trustee Emily Iazzetti. Retired Waco ISD educator Jim Patton won 57.4%, or 187 votes of the total 326 votes cast, defeating Abbie Ramirez, who had 30.1%, or 98 votes, and Ashley Stone, who had 12.6%, or 41 votes. District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña was unopposed in his bid for a second three-year term.

Patton had more than 20 years as a Waco ISD teacher and principal and said he feels that was a deciding factor in the race.

“I think my experience resonated with voters,” Patton said. “Being a school teacher and principal is not a usual background for a school board. And, looking at other races, I think voters were eager for fresh people in new positions.”

Patton said that as a trustee he would work toward safe schools, spending money in a financially smart way, teacher retention, and continuing efforts toward academic growth.

"There's academic growth that's starting to show," he said. "We absolutely need to feed that flame."

The three District 5 candidates had agreed teacher retention and support was a crucial issue for the Waco school district, as was increasing parental involvement and communication.

The 30-year-old Ramirez is a graphic designer and educational specialist with Education Service Center Region 12. Stone, the only candidate with children who are Waco ISD students, stressed student and teacher safety as her concerns.

Bosqueville ISD

Meanwhile, voters in Bosqueville ISD strongly supported an $18.8 million bond issue intended to upgrade school buildings, including new and expanded classrooms, renovated science labs, a new cafeteria, a band hall and security upgrades. The measure passed 168-115, with 59.4% in favor.

The bond issue could increase Bosqueville’s tax rate by 28 cents, to $1.43 per $100 valuation.