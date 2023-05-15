A review Monday of remaining mail-in ballots in the May 6 election failed to close the three-vote gap in the Place 7 at-large Waco Independent School District race.

Incumbent Angelo Ochoa maintained his narrow lead over challenger Peaches Henry after the McLennan County ballot board met Monday to process the last outstanding mail-in and absentee ballots, McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said Monday.

"Only two of the ballots processed contained votes in that race and one vote went to each candidate, so the result remains Ochoa by three," Goldsmith said.

According to the Texas Election Code, Henry may file a petition for recount until 5 p.m. two days after the Waco ISD board of trustees canvasses the election.

The ballot board is made of up of approximately equal parts Democratic Party and Republican Party members, with five members, including a Republican presiding judge and a Democratic alternate judge, Goldsmith said.

Ochoa, himself a former teacher, now works as a financial adviser. Henry, who is also president of Waco's NAACP chapter, works as an English professor at McLennan Community College.