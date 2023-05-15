A review Monday of remaining mail-in ballots in the May 6 election failed to close the three-vote gap in the Place 7 at-large Waco Independent School District race.

Incumbent Angelo Ochoa maintained his narrow lead over challenger Peaches Henry after the McLennan County ballot board met Monday to process the last outstanding mail-in and absentee ballots, McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said Monday.

"Only two of the ballots processed contained votes in that race and one vote went to each candidate, so the result remains Ochoa by three," Goldsmith said.

As of Monday, Ochoa had 1,072 votes, or 50.07% of the total, while Henry had 1,069 votes, or 49.93%.

In an interview Monday, Henry expressed thanks to her her campaign workers and supporters. She did not have any thoughts to share about the possibility of a recount.

According to the Texas Election Code, Henry may file a petition for recount until 5 p.m. two days after the Waco ISD board of trustees canvasses the election, which is scheduled for noon Tuesday at the district's conference center at 115 South Fifth Street.

The ballot board is made of up of approximately equal parts Democratic Party and Republican Party members, with five members, including a Republican presiding judge and a Democratic alternate judge, Goldsmith said.

Ochoa, a financial adviser and former teacher, won an election to finish the unexpired term for the at-large in May 2022, with a margin of victory of more than 400 votes.

Henry, who is also president of Waco's NAACP chapter, works as an English professor at McLennan Community College.

Henry said she was disappointed that early voting did not include any vote centers open on a Sunday, which meant no opportunity for any churches to have "Souls to the Polls" events.

"Let this race in this election be an object lesson to everyone that every vote counts," Henry said. "It's very important to go to the polls and vote for the people you support."

Ochoa hesitated to declare victory until he knows whether or not Henry will file a petition for a recount.

"It's been a tough extra week of not knowing," Ochoa said. "The campaign, the whole process, takes a toll on families and supporters. In an election you set an end date in your mind, when you think it will all be over."

McLennan County Elections Office tallies Monday showed that Jim Patton was the clear winner in the Place 5 race, wnning 187 votes or 57.36% of the total. Ashley Stone won 41 votes or 12.58%; while Abigail Ramirez won 98 votes or 30.06%.