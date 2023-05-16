Waco Independent School District trustees on Tuesday canvassed results of the May 6 election, confirming the re-election of incumbent at-large Trustee Angelo Ochoa by a three-vote margin of victory.

Ochoa's opponent, Peaches Henry, has until 5 p.m. Thursday to file a request for the recount, which would require her to pay a deposit of around $2,000 with the McLennan County Elections Administrator's office. Otherwise, Ochoa's victory will be confirmed when the elections office closes Thursday. Henry has declined to discuss the possibility of a recount.

Waco ISD trustees confirmed Tuesday that Ochoa received 1,072 votes to Peaches Henry's 1,069 for at-large Place 7. Jim Patton won the Place 5 race, winning 187 votes, while Abbie Ramirez won 98 and Ashley Stone won 41.

Waco ISD Board President Stephanie Korteweg and Trustee Jonathan Grant voted to confirm the election results.

While a normal quorum requires at least half the members of a board or council to be present before taking action, Texas Election Code allows for two members of the governing body of a district, municipality or other political subdivision of the state to constitute a quorum for confirming the results of an election.