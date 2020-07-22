Officials stand by delayed return to in-person school for McLennan County

Verner said grandparents who live with their grandchildren would be especially at risk at reopening. Deaver later said more than half of the grandparents living in the county are responsible for caring for their grandchildren, adding to the risks involved with reopening.

“While it’s important to recognize that children act as carriers of the virus to health-vulnerable individuals, children themselves, for the most part, are not the most at risk for severe disease,” Family Health Center Director Dr. Jackson Griggs said.

Griggs said children who are less than 1 year old are the most likely to become severely ill.

Deaver said since June 1, new cases peaked on July 6 and 7, but the rolling average number of new cases has dropped from 150 to 100 since then.

“In reality we probably are slowing it, but what we don’t need right now is some new event that would cause that to reverse,” Deaver said. “We need to get it under control as quickly as we can.”

He said the decrease is a “good sign” since changes in the number of hospitalizations and deaths tend to mirror the number of cases on a seven to 10 day delay, but shouldn’t be considered a trend yet.