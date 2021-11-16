Oncor plans pose hurdle for proposed Live Oak sports complex on 26th

Live Oak Classical School envisions a sports complex at South 26th Street and Mary Avenue, creating football and baseball fields and tennis courts on an overgrown 9.2-acre site that once housed the William Cameron & Co. wood mill.

But the project has hit a snag after Oncor Electric Delivery Co. called upon Waco to hit the brakes on abandoning right-of-way needed for the project's design to work.

Officials for the complex had asked the city to abandon part of an unused segment of Mary Avenue between South 23rd and 26th Streets to allow more access to the site, including baseball, softball, football and tennis facilities, a concession stand and a 115-space parking lot, according to a rendering given to the Waco Plan Commission.

The commission on Oct. 26 voted to recommend the abandonment to the Waco City Council, but planning director Clint Peters said the city has put the application on hold after hearing from Oncor, which operates Waco's electrical distribution system and has an easement at the site.

"We are still evaluating that site for a substation," confirmed Oncor South Region Manager Michael Baldwin. "In our conversations with Clint (Peters), we asked the city to hold off on approving the abandonment. The substation is necessary to meet the electric load growth in Waco."