Oncor plans pose hurdle for proposed Live Oak sports complex on 26th

Live Oak Classical School envisions a sports complex at South 26th Street and Mary Avenue, creating football and baseball fields and tennis courts on an overgrown 9.2-acre site that once housed the William Cameron & Co. wood mill.
But the project has hit a snag after Oncor Electric Delivery Co. called upon Waco to hit the brakes on abandoning right-of-way needed for the project's design to work.
Officials for the complex had asked the city to abandon part of an unused segment of Mary Avenue between South 23rd and 26th Streets to allow more access to the site, including baseball, softball, football and tennis facilities, a concession stand and a 115-space parking lot, according to a rendering given to the Waco Plan Commission.
The commission on Oct. 26 voted to recommend the abandonment to the Waco City Council, but planning director Clint Peters said the city has put the application on hold after hearing from Oncor, which operates Waco's electrical distribution system and has an easement at the site.
"We are still evaluating that site for a substation," confirmed Oncor South Region Manager Michael Baldwin. "In our conversations with Clint (Peters), we asked the city to hold off on approving the abandonment. The substation is necessary to meet the electric load growth in Waco."
He said Monday he knows of no timetable for providing an answer to when or if Oncor may act. The Plan Commission recommendation normally would have gone to the Waco City Council this month, but planners have delayed the presentation while the Oncor issue is being worked out. Ultimately, the abandonment could proceed to the council with the Plan Commission recommendation, or the applicant could withdraw, planners said.
Live Oak Classical Head of School Alison Moffatt declined comment, saying via email that the sports complex proposal is preliminary.
The Plan Commission applicant, Michael Hillman of M.T. Hillman Investments, also declined comment Monday.
In an interview Tuesday, Peters said he understands Hillman controls the property and may donate it to Live Oak Classical School if and when procedural hurdles are cleared.
He said the city was willing to consider abandoning the right-of-way, "but if there is a public need, if Oncor potentially will put a substation there, we're not going to do anything that would jeopardize a public utility. Until there is a resolution, we would not recommend abandonment."
He said Oncor has transmission lines along 26th Street, and has mentioned a substation and lines running into downtown.
Bobby Horner, in the city's inspection services department, said he's heard nothing official about any plans Live Oak may have for the site, though he is familiar with expansion projects around Live Oak's downtown campus, 420 S. Fifth St.
In 2019, Live Oak began play on a new field at Fifth Street and Webster Avenue, across the street from the Magnolia Silos.
Live Oak earlier this year secured a building permit valued at $2 million for a downtown competition gymnasium, according to the Associated General Contractors office, and work is now underway.
Live Oak Classical opened its doors in 2004 to 36 children, operating out of First Baptist Church of Waco, and has been steadily growing since, adding a grade annually during its formative years. The Tribune-Herald reported in 2010 that Live Oak had acquired its first facility of its own, at Fifth Street and Webster Avenue, and launched a $1 million fundraising campaign to renovate it.
In 2015, Live Oak Classical launched a two-phase expansion that broadened its borders from 1.5 acres to 7.6 acres, spending $7 million moving its grammar school from First Baptist Church to the Waco Outreach Foundation's Hoffman Hall building next door. The school also announced plans to buy First Baptist's athletics building, surrounding land and storage building.
The downtown campus lies within an increasingly bustling area, frequented by tourists bound for nearby Magnolia Market at the Silos. The former Phoenix Ballroom on South Third Street was purchased by investors who have received a commitment from an upscale Italian restaurant to locate on the first floor. Retail and living units are planned elsewhere within the building.
Not far away is the new Pivovar building, offering Czech-themed beer, dining and baked goods, with a boutique hotel on the upper floors.