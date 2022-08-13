Pandemic-era school meal program ends, complicating picture for some Waco-area kids

The expiration of a pandemic-era school meal program could leave some students in McLennan County, where one in five people experience food insecurity, questioning where their next meal will come from.

The Universal School Meals Program Act, implemented in 2021 to combat child hunger and provide all students free meals regardless of household income during the pandemic, has expired. Midway and China Spring independent school districts will go back to requiring a yearly application for students to receive free or reduced-price lunches.

Waco, Connally and La Vega ISDs and Rapoport Academy Public Schools will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision.

Waco ISD has qualified under the Community Eligibility Provision since 2020, and two Rapoport Academy campuses have utilized the program since 2019.

Jeremy Everett, executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, said his organization alongside many Waco ISD staff members and concerned residents have worked for years to get free meals to Waco ISD students, eliminating the need for annual applications when such a high percentage of students meet the requirements.

“We've found that this approach was less of a burden on school administrators and parents and overall good for the kids,” Everett said. “There are lessons we can learn from what we did during the pandemic to what we can do now.”

The Community Eligibility Provision allows schools with high poverty rates to serve breakfast and lunch for free. Qualifying schools are reimbursed for the meals based on the percentage of students who are eligible to receive them under National School Lunch Program guidelines.

According to Texas Education Agency data, 91.3% of Waco ISD students, 89.7% of La Vega ISD students, 80.4% of Connally ISD students and 70.2% of Rapoport students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

The USDA says children automatically qualify for free meals if anyone in their household receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations benefits.

USDA also says children experiencing homelessness, those in foster care, runaways and children of migrant workers also qualify when their household completes the application.

Students also can qualify based on their family's income, with limits tied to federal poverty guidelines.

For the 2022-23 school year, a student in a household of four making up to $51,338, or 130% of the federal poverty line, would qualify for reduced-price meals, and a student in a household of four making up to $36,075 would qualify for free meals.

Students in districts that do not qualify for, or have not adopted, the Community Eligibility Provision, including Midway and China Spring ISDs, will be required to submit an application for free or reduced-price meals if children are not automatically qualified.

Only 33.6% of Midway students and 31.2% of China Spring students are eligible for this assistance, according to TEA data.

At Midway and China Spring schools, submitting an application could qualify families for more than just free or reduced-price meals. Both districts say submitting an application can also qualify households for discounts on athletic fees, college application fees, academic testing fees and home internet access.

Regardless of school rates and eligibility, Everett said about one in five McLennan County residents experiences food insecurity. He said students can have some shame surrounding their lack of food, and there is evidence to show access to food helps their physical health and academics.

“Our research shows that food insecurity is directly related to how well children perform in school. We know that for students that don't have a full stomach, it's hard to concentrate,” Everett said.

Midway and China Spring families who think they may need help providing breakfast and lunch for students are encouraged to fill out an application online.