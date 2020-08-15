Pandemic highlights internet gap for students in rural areas

“Hotspots are not the answer,” she said. “We need more wireline broadband. … Fiber optic will always be better than satellite, and fixed wireless is better than hotspots.”

State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, has also participated in the governor’s broadband council, and he said he hopes next year will bring meaningful legislation to improve mapping and broadband infrastructure in rural Texas.

“This whole COVID-19 has unmasked the problem with broadband we had been talking about,” Anderson said.

Lacking data

Texas is one of a handful of states that does not have a broadband plan, which means it loses out on some funding opportunities, said Jennifer Harris, state program director of the nonprofit Connected Nation Texas.

Harris said a lack of detailed data on the problem of rural connectivity hampers progress on the solution. Her organization maps internet availability across the country, but in Texas it has to rely on philanthropic funding because the state does not contribute to mapping.