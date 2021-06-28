Pandemic takes heavy toll on STAAR results; Waco ISD performance lags state

The pandemic erased years of Texas student progress on the state's standardized tests, results for the 2020-21 school year released Monday show, and Waco Independent School District student performance lagged the state's at every grade level and subject reported.
Statewide results of this year's State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness standardized tests for grades 3 through 8 show more students across nearly all subjects and grades failing to meet grade level, when compared to 2019 results. The Texas Education Agency scratched the 2020 test due to widespread COVID-19 shutdowns.
Student performance suffered especially on the math section. Statewide, 37% of students grades 3 to 8 did not meet state standards in 2021, compared to 21% in 2019.
In Waco ISD the majority of third- and fourth-graders failed state standards in reading and mathematics while the majority of all middle school students failed state math standards. Only 26% of fourth-graders taking the writing test passed.
At some campuses, the numbers were even more alarming.
At J.H. Hines Elementary School, 90% of third-graders, 82% of fourth-graders and 86% of fifth-graders didn't meet state math standards. At G.W. Carver and Indian Spring Middle School, a majority of students failed reading, writing and math sections.
Waco Superintendent Susan Kincannon said student testing last fall gave administrators and teachers an indication of the toll COVID-19 would take on learning and student achievement.
"We saw the gap (in learning) the kids had already lost. We were surprised," she said. "We just had a lot of things to overcome. There were so many things happening at once."
Still, the district's STAAR results were sobering.
"We are certainly disappointed," she said.
Statewide and districtwide, STAAR passing rates tended to drop 10 to 15 percentage points from 2019, the last year with valid scores.
Kincannon said math scores might have shown a greater decline than reading and writing because learning and instruction is more sequential: Lessons are built on previous ones learned. Multiple reading skills, on the other hand, can be learned at the same time.
The transition from elementary school to middle school math can give students problems as well, she said.
The Waco superintendent agreed with the TEA's plan to proceed with STAAR testing this year despite COVID-19 disruptions.
But she said the results were clouded by several factors: Classes put on hold for COVID quarantines, students transitioning from online to in-person instruction, and bugs in the state test's first online administration.
"I thought that it would be good to have the data, but now I'm not so sure how reliable that data is," she said.
Asked about individual campuses with markedly low scores, Kincannon said the impact of COVID on instruction and student learning hit some underperforming schools even harder.
"Those schools that historically have struggled the most struggled the most (due to COVID changes)," she said.
Five Waco ISD schools operate under Transformation Waco, a special charter system aimed at turning around low academic performance through additional funding and services.
Kincannon said the Waco ISD and Transformation Waco school boards would be looking at those schools and their STAAR results as part of their evaluations of the special school arrangement.
Waco ISD administrators will analyze district's results in comparison to districts with similar demographics as they look for strategies to bring students back to grade level.
Kincannon said Waco ISD plans to provide more teachers and staff for students designated in need of academic intervention; train teachers in techniques and strategies such as reading recovery; focus on small group instruction; design student pullout sessions for additional reading and math instruction; increase tutorials; and expand schools' libraries and book access for students.
An analysis by the Texas Tribune found a correlation between in-person learning and achievement on this year's STAAR test.
Students in districts where more than three-quarters of classes were held online dropped 32 percentage points in meeting math expectations and 9 points in reading from 2019 levels, the Tribune reported.
In districts with more than three quarters of students meeting in person, math results dropped by 9 percentage points and reading results dropped by 1.
The Tribune reported that students who were racial minorities or lower-income were hard-hit by the academic effects of the pandemic, but the gap was greater between in-person and remote learners.
“The impact of the coronavirus on what school means and what school is has been truly profound,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said Monday. “What we know now with certainty is that the decision in Texas to prioritize in-person instruction was critical.”
Parents can get individual reports on their students online at TexasAssessment.gov. District and campus results also are available there.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.