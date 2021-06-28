Pandemic takes heavy toll on STAAR results; Waco ISD performance lags state

Waco Superintendent Susan Kincannon said student testing last fall gave administrators and teachers an indication of the toll COVID-19 would take on learning and student achievement.

"We saw the gap (in learning) the kids had already lost. We were surprised," she said. "We just had a lot of things to overcome. There were so many things happening at once."

Still, the district's STAAR results were sobering.

"We are certainly disappointed," she said.

Statewide and districtwide, STAAR passing rates tended to drop 10 to 15 percentage points from 2019, the last year with valid scores.

Kincannon said math scores might have shown a greater decline than reading and writing because learning and instruction is more sequential: Lessons are built on previous ones learned. Multiple reading skills, on the other hand, can be learned at the same time.

The transition from elementary school to middle school math can give students problems as well, she said.

The Waco superintendent agreed with the TEA's plan to proceed with STAAR testing this year despite COVID-19 disruptions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}