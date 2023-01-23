 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Paralegal files for at-large Waco ISD seat, citing safety concerns

  • 0
Stock - Waco ISD (copy)
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Waco paralegal Ashley Stone will challenge incumbent Angelo Ochoa for the Waco Independent School District at-large Place 7 seat up for election on May 6.

Stone, 35, a paralegal with the Missouri-based Brown & Croupper Law Firm, filed Jan. 20 to run for the position.

Stone said she is concerned about the safety of Waco ISD schools for students and teachers, particularly after ongoing trustee discussions last year about the glass classroom walls included in the approved designs for the new Waco High, G.W. Carver Middle and Tennyson Middle Schools under construction.

“I’m hoping to bring more safety to our schools,” she said, adding that could mean metal detectors, increased surveillance or on-campus volunteers.

The current problem with fights and violence against students and teachers at some schools also needs addressing, she said. Stone has two children in Waco ISD schools, a 13-year-old daughter at Tennyson Middle School and an 8-year-old son at Parkdale Elementary.

People are also reading…

Her opponent for the at-large seat is Ochoa, a 43-year-old investment advisor elected last May to fill the unexpired term of trustee Cary DuPuy. DuPuy resigned his position in November 2021.

Also running for reelection is District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña, a postal carrier, who is seeking his second three-year term.

Deadline for filing in the Waco ISD trustee elections is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru shuts down Machu Picchu amid widespread protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert