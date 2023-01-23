Paralegal files for at-large Waco ISD seat, citing safety concerns

Waco paralegal Ashley Stone will challenge incumbent Angelo Ochoa for the Waco Independent School District at-large Place 7 seat up for election on May 6.

Stone, 35, a paralegal with the Missouri-based Brown & Croupper Law Firm, filed Jan. 20 to run for the position.

Stone said she is concerned about the safety of Waco ISD schools for students and teachers, particularly after ongoing trustee discussions last year about the glass classroom walls included in the approved designs for the new Waco High, G.W. Carver Middle and Tennyson Middle Schools under construction.

“I’m hoping to bring more safety to our schools,” she said, adding that could mean metal detectors, increased surveillance or on-campus volunteers.

The current problem with fights and violence against students and teachers at some schools also needs addressing, she said. Stone has two children in Waco ISD schools, a 13-year-old daughter at Tennyson Middle School and an 8-year-old son at Parkdale Elementary.

Her opponent for the at-large seat is Ochoa, a 43-year-old investment advisor elected last May to fill the unexpired term of trustee Cary DuPuy. DuPuy resigned his position in November 2021.

Also running for reelection is District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña, a postal carrier, who is seeking his second three-year term.

Deadline for filing in the Waco ISD trustee elections is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.