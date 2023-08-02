Parkview Christian Academy will not be joining the hustle and bustle of this month's back-to-school season.

After 46 years, the private school has closed its doors for good, citing financial strain due to enrollment drops and competitive teacher salaries. Parkview Baptist Church, the school’s affiliate, will instead focus its efforts on its growing preschool program.

The school opened on Aug. 23, 1976, under Principal Bill Gene Smith in a small building at 3220 N. 15th A St., later moving to 1100 Lake Shore Drive. Associate pastor Steve Adams said Parkview Christian Academy, backed by a Baptist church, was the first protestant private school in the area.

The school’s athletic teams made a name for themselves, going on to win two state championships in 11-man football, in 1991 and 1996. The school transitioned to six-man football in the 2000s, winning another state title in 2017.

In 2012 Parkview Christian announced a merger with Texas Christian Academy to combat declining enrollment, expressing a desire at the time to strengthen the Christian student pool rather than divide it. The two academies split just one school year later, as costs to run the schools jointly proved too great.

Adams said the decision to close the school was tough. Even his own kids attended the school from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. But amid declining enrollment and increasingly competitive teacher salaries, keeping the school open was not feasible, he said.

“Sometimes you have to make the tough decision to make the right decisions,” he said.

Teachers at Parkview Christian were making about $25,000 to $30,000 a year, not nearly as much as they are worth, according to Adams, who is of the belief that most “school teachers don’t get paid near as much as they should.” The school employed many alumni and retirees who also worked second jobs, he said.

Enrollment was a battle since the pandemic, and the school saw some kindergarten through fifth grade decline as children left for public school, Adams said. More than half of Parkview’s students were on reduced tuition to keep the school affordable “until it did more damage than good,” he said. He said annual tuition as of last year was $4,500.

According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, Parkview had 110 kindergarten through 12th grade students during the 2019-20 school year, with a yearly tuition of $5,200.

“We weren’t in the business to make money. We were in the business to give them a good Christian education,” Adams said.

He said the school hung on as long as it could, noting a decline in January as the school sucked funding from the church and preschool. The situation became more dire after spring break, and the school gave notice after May graduation, ensuring parents had the full summer to make arrangements before the next school year, he said.

Adams said he is excited that most teachers were able to get jobs at other places.

The church will focus its efforts on its preschool, Parkview Christian Childcare and Preparatory Academy, Adams said. He said its popularity is “booming,” with 200 children enrolled at the preschool and 150 more on the waiting list.

A school wing will be repurposed to expand the preschool for several classes of students from 2 through 5 years old, he said.

Adams said Parkview Christian’s 80-yard six-man football field and facilities, which have become a popular spot for the local six-man community, are being leased out to Texas Wind Athletics, a Christian organization that offers homeschool students an outlet to play competitive sports. He recommends displaced students interested in continuing athletics attend Texas Wind or Waco Christian Academy.