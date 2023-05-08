Elections officials will likely need another week to determine the outcome of Saturday's race for the Waco Independent School District at-large position, which left a razor-thin gap between the candidates.

Three votes separated incumbent Angelo Ochoa and challenger Peaches Henry, but the final result could rest on a batch of at least eight mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted.

Ochoa led Henry by 1,071 to 1,068 votes after ballots were tallied late Saturday. But the last few mail-in ballots won't be counted until the McLennan County Elections Office ballot board meets next Monday, May 15, said Jared Goldsmith, county elections administrator.

The at-large race pitted Ochoa, a financial adviser and former teacher who had held his trustee seat for a year, against Henry, a McLennan Community College English professor and president of the Waco NAACP.

One mail-in ballot arrived Monday, the last day when ballots postmarked on Election Day or earlier can be received. Friday is the deadline to receive military and overseas ballots, with two of four requested ballots yet to arrive at the county office.

Another five mail-in ballots already received may also be counted, depending on whether errors on the carrier envelope are corrected this week by their voters, who have six days after the election to do so.

Goldsmith said such errors commonly include mistakes on the Texas driver's license, Social Security or Texas identification card number that voters must put on the ballot envelope. Members of an early voting ballot board try to contact voters whose mail-in ballots or envelopes have errors or omissions, calling them if possible and emailing or mailing them if not.

A preliminary election reconciliation report issued after the final votes were counted May 6 indicated no provisional ballots cast on Election Day, while 12 mail-in ballots were rejected or marked as pending.

The ballot board will count the mail ballots received by Friday's deadline, and the number could be fewer than eight if the military ballots aren't received in time or voters fail to correct their mail-in ballots.

Board members will count the late and corrected email ballots when it meets, with final results released to the city and school bodies that contracted with the county elections office to run their elections.

The Waco ISD board will meet next Tuesday, May 16, to canvass the results for the two school elections. While the result of the at-large seat is still pending, the District 5 race saw Jim Patton the winner with 187 votes to 98 for Abbie Ramirez and 41 for Ashley Stone.

Once the final result in the at-large race is determined and votes canvassed, Ochoa or Henry can call for a recount two days after the canvass. Candidates who ask for a recount must pay for its cost. State law calls for a deposit of $100 per polling location in the election where electronic voting systems are used, $60 per location where paper ballots are used.

Election Day in McLennan County saw 5,162 voters, or 6.1% of registered voters in the areas holding elections, turn out to cast their ballots. The election was the first to use a new paper ballot and scanner system to record votes, and Goldsmith said it seemed to run smoothly.

"I think the new equipment was very well received by voters. I think everyone felt it was very easy to use," he said.