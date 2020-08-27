Phi Gamma Delta suspended as Baylor ramps up COVID-19 testing, sees 182 cases in past week

Since Aug. 17 Waco police have received 14 loud party calls, four loud music calls and four calls about noise ordinance violations from the area near campus where many students live, bordered by Interstate 35, South 17th Street, University Parks Drive and East Garden Drive. Seven reports were made Saturday night. Bynum said it is still too early to tell if the department will receive the number of complaints it usually does when students return in fall.

“That goes along with having a large university. We’re going to get the loud-party calls,” Bynum said. “College Station would say the same thing. Austin would say the same thing.”

Bynum said Waco and Baylor police often work hand-in-hand and try to keep open lines of communication, but Waco police were not responsible for informing the university about the parties that led to disciplinary action, and officers would not necessarily have been aware of any event's affiliation with a student group. Baylor fraternal organizations do not have official houses the way they would at many other universities.